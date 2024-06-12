Legionella Testing Market size is set to grow by USD 167.3 million from 2024-2028, Rise in geriatric population boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global legionella testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 167.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. Rise in geriatric population is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of new infectious diseases. However, lack of skilled professionals poses a challenge. Key market players include AEMTEK Inc., Aerobiology Laboratory Associates Inc., Aquacert Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, IDEXX LABORATORIES INC., Intertek Group Plc, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PDC Laboratories LLC, Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc., Quidelortho Corp., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, and UL Solutions Inc..

Legionella Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 167.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Key companies profiled AEMTEK Inc., Aerobiology Laboratory Associates Inc., Aquacert Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, IDEXX LABORATORIES INC., Intertek Group Plc, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PDC Laboratories LLC, Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc., Quidelortho Corp., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, and UL Solutions Inc.

Market Driver

The global market for Legionella testing experiences significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. In 2019, ten million people contracted tuberculosis, with 94.82% of related deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Pathogens like viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi cause these diseases, which can be transmitted through various means. In response, there's a growing demand for legionella testing to diagnose bacterial infections from organisms such as E. coli, Salmonella typhi, and Campylobacter hyointestinalis. This trend boosts market growth as vendors benefit from increased revenue during the forecast period.

The Legionella testing market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing concerns over waterborne diseases. Legionella bacteria are commonly found in water systems and can cause serious health issues. Regular testing is essential to identify and prevent Legionella outbreaks. Disinfectants and treatment methods are key solutions in this market.

Regulations and guidelines drive the demand for Legionella testing in various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, and commercial buildings. The market is also witnessing advancements in testing technologies, such as real-time PCR and culture-based methods, for faster and more accurate results. Overall, the Legionella testing market is a critical segment in ensuring water safety and public health.

Market Challenges

The Legionella testing market is experiencing significant growth, yet maintaining regulatory compliance and efficient testing protocols remains a challenge. With a shortage of approximately 12,000-15,000 laboratory professionals in the US each year, the lack of skilled personnel poses a barrier to market expansion. The reduction in quality training programs due to pressure for fast turnaround times further exacerbates this issue.

Consequently, non-compliance and low product quality can result in financial losses for companies. To address this, there is a need for increased investment in accredited training programs and prioritizing skilled workforce development.

The Legionella testing market faces several challenges in ensuring effective and timely identification of Legionella bacteria in various water systems. These challenges include the complexity of testing methods, the need for regular testing, and the variability of water sources.

Additionally, regulatory requirements and the potential for false positives or negatives add to the testing complexity. To address these challenges, advancements in testing technologies and automation are being explored to improve accuracy and efficiency. Collaboration between industry experts and regulatory bodies is also crucial to establish standardized testing protocols and guidelines.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Clinical testing

1.2 Environmental testing End-user 2.1 Hospitals and clinics

2.2 Diagnostic laboratories Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Clinical testing- The Legionella testing market is driven by the widespread use of urinary antigen tests for diagnosing Legionnaires' disease and the increasing demand for confirmatory isolation tests. Regulatory requirements and advancements in diagnostic technologies, particularly rapid molecular methods like PCR assays, are key growth factors.

Healthcare laboratories benefit from high-throughput solutions like Bio-Rad Laboratories' BioPlex 2200 System, enabling efficient Legionella detection and infection control. The susceptibility of immunocompromised individuals to Legionnaires' disease underscores the importance of proactive testing in clinical settings.

Research Analysis

The Legionella testing market encompasses the development, production, and supply of diagnostic tools and services for the detection and identification of Legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionellosis, including Legionnaire's disease and Pontiac fever. Public health concerns surrounding these disorders necessitate accurate and on-time diagnosis to prevent infections and contamination in various settings, such as schools, restaurants, hospitals, and large plumbing systems.

Traditional testing methods, such as microbial culture and PCR, are labor-intensive and time-consuming, leading to a demand for automation and digitization in the form of rapid diagnostic methods and IVD testing. Government laws and regulatory guidelines mandate regular water testing to ensure compliance and prevent outbreaks. Manufacturing companies specializing in diagnostic tools and services play a crucial role in providing outputs that meet the time constraint for accurate results.

Market Research Overview

The Legionella testing market refers to the industry dedicated to identifying and mitigating the presence of Legionella bacteria in various environments. This microbe can cause Legionellosis, a respiratory disease transmitted through water, leading to significant health risks. Legionella testing involves analyzing water samples from cooling towers, hot water systems, decorative fountains, and other potential sources.

The testing process includes culturing the bacteria, identifying its presence using polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and determining the bacterial concentration. Regular testing and implementation of control measures are crucial to prevent Legionellosis outbreaks and ensure public health and safety. The market for Legionella testing services continues to grow due to increasing awareness and regulatory requirements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Clinical Testing



Environmental Testing

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

