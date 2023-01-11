Legionella testing market size to increase by USD 164.34 million; North America to contribute 32% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legionella Testing Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 164.34 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.45%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Legionella Testing Market 2023-2027

By region, the global legionella testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development, recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several vendors are driving the growth of the legionella testing market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The legionella testing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Aquacert Ltd. - The company offers legionella testing namely Legionella water test kit.

- The company offers legionella testing namely Legionella water test kit. bioMerieux SA - The company offers legionella testing namely bioNexia.

- The company offers legionella testing namely bioNexia. Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company offers legionella testing namely IMMUNOCATCH Legionella.

- The company offers legionella testing namely IMMUNOCATCH Legionella. Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - The company offers legionella testing namely legionella risk assessment.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in geriatric population, the increase in patient awareness, and the rise in food safety concerns. However, the lack of skilled professionals is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into clinical testing and environmental testing. The clinical testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this legionella testing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the legionella testing market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

, , , and Rest of World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of legionella testing market vendors.

Legionella Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 164.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AEMTEK Inc., Aerobiology Laboratory Associates Inc., Aquacert Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Pace Analytical Services LLC, PDC Laboratories LLC, Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, UL LLC, and Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Clinical testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Clinical testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Clinical testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Clinical testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Clinical testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Environmental testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Environmental testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 85: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 88: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 90: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 91: bioMerieux SA - Business segments



Exhibit 92: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: bioMerieux SA - Segment focus

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 94: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 103: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 104: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 106: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

10.8 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 108: Intertek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Intertek Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 111: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Quidel Corp.

Exhibit 113: Quidel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Quidel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Quidel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Quidel Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SGS SA

Exhibit 117: SGS SA - Overview



Exhibit 118: SGS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 119: SGS SA - Key news



Exhibit 120: SGS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: SGS SA - Segment focus

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 122: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 TUV NORD AG

Exhibit 127: TUV NORD AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: TUV NORD AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: TUV NORD AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: TUV NORD AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: TUV NORD AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

