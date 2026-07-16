Legionnaires' Disease Lawsuit Filed Against the City of New York in Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

UPPER EAST SIDE, N.Y., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Legionnaires Disease Lawsuit was filed, yesterday, against the City of New York in the 2025 Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak. The lawsuit was filed by Legionnaires' disease lawyers, Jory Lange and Scott Harford. This is one of the first lawsuits in the 2025 Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak naming any City of New York entities as Defendants.

Several Upper East Side residents have retained Legionnaires' disease lawyers, Jory Lange and Scott Harford, to investigate the current Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease outbreak. 64 people have been sickened and 53 people have been hospitalized in the Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease outbreak. The Legionnaires' disease illnesses are clustered in zip codes in the Upper East Side: 10075, 10028, and 10128.

Jory Lange and Scott Harford have in-depth experience with Legionnaires' disease lawsuits in New York City and have helped Legionnaires' disease victims from the Upper East Side, Harlem, Washington Heights, the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn in previous Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. Jory Lange and Scott Harford represent over 50 people who contracted Legionnaires' disease in the Harlem Legionnaires' disease outbreak that occurred just last year.

Upper East Side Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Was Preventable

"The Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease outbreak was completely preventable," says lawyer Jory Lange. "No one had to get sick. No one had to be hospitalized. No one had to die. If the building owners and their contractors had just properly treated the water and maintained their cooling towers, none of this would have happened."

Could Building Owners Have Prevented the Upper East Side Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak?

"Absolutely. It's not rocket science. The water in cooling towers has to be properly treated with antimicrobials to prevent legionella bacteria from growing out of control inside the cooling towers. It's not that different from treating the water in a pool or hot tub. Building owners have a legal obligation to make sure that their cooling towers are properly operated and maintained. But when building owners fail to properly maintain their cooling towers, the consequence can be catastrophic," says Jory Lange. "That's what we're seeing in the Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease outbreak."

"Legionnaires' disease is a very serious illness. Most people who get Legionnaires' disease will require hospitalization. 1 out of every 10 people who become sick with Legionnaires' disease will die. This is why ensuring outbreaks like this are prevented is critical," says prominent Manhattan attorney Scott Harford.

Legionnaires' Disease Victims' Rights

"It's important that people know their rights," says Jory Lange. "Many people don't know that they may have a right to legal compensation if they got Legionnaires' disease from a cooling tower in the Upper East Side."

Several victims of the Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease outbreak have asked Legionnaires' disease lawyers Jory Lange and Scott Harford to help them seek legal compensation. The lawyers are helping Legionnaires' disease victims seek compensation for their medical expenses, lost wages, and the terrible ordeal they have been through.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange and Scott Harford have worked together to get victims compensation in multiple Legionnaires' disease outbreaks in New York.

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Legionnaires' disease lawyers. Mr. Lange represents families harmed in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks across the United States and has won millions of dollars for his clients. Jory has represented injured New Yorkers in multiple Legionnaires' disease outbreaks in New York City.

Scott A. Harford with Harford P.C. is an accomplished personal injury plaintiffs' attorney licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey. He has represented hundreds of individual clients located across the country harmed by Legionella bacteria, defective consumer products, and toxic chemicals.

If you or a loved one contracted Legionnaires' disease, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm