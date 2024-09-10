ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albany County Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of Legionella at the Peregrine Senior Living at Shaker. Since the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the facility's water, 20 people have been hospitalized and 10 people have tested positive for Legionnaires' disease. Tragically, three people who tested positive for Legionellosis have died.

National Legionnaires' Disease Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating the Peregrine Senior Living Legionella outbreak. "Many people don't realize that invisible water vapor from a shower or water faucet can carry deadly pathogens like Legionella, and can cause hospitalizations or worse," said attorney Jory Lange. "Legionnaires' disease cases are on the rise. Especially in New York. Especially in the summer."

"Legionnaires' disease is a very serious illness. Most people who get Legionnaires' disease will require hospitalization. 1 out of every 10 people who become sick with Legionnaires' disease will die. This is why ensuring outbreaks like this are prevented is critical," says attorney Jory Lange.

Peregrine Senior Living at Shaker is located at 345 Northern Boulevard Albany, NY 12204.

About Legionnaires' Disease

Legionnaires' disease is a rare type of pneumonia with symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, chills headaches, and muscle aches. Occasionally, symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and confusion are experienced. Legionella become a health concern when they grow in human-made water systems. These bacteria thrive in water, especially hot water. Legionella is not spread from person to person. People become ill when they breath in mist containing the bacteria.

How a Legionnaires' Disease Lawyer Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. And to prevent this from happening again. Legionnaires' disease outbreaks occur when building owners fail to properly maintain their water systems. When building owners cause Legionella outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable.

If you or a loved one contracted Legionnaires' disease, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Legionnaires' disease lawyers. Mr. Lange represents families harmed in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks across the United States and has won millions of dollars for his clients. Jory has represented injured New Yorkers in multiple Legionnaires' disease outbreaks in New York.

