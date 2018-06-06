Legislators from a Record 20 Gaming States to Attend NCLGS Summer Meeting, July 13-15 in Cleveland; Yankees-Indians Game on Agenda

In addition to the outstanding agenda, NCLGS attendees have the opportunity to attend an optional Saturday night baseball game between the New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians (via separate registration fee at special group rate). Registration for the baseball game closes June 13.

The three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Lotteries, Pari-Mutuels, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Two Masterclasses presented by the International Masters of Gaming Law

One special general session panel examining the economic impacts of gaming

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Intralot's facility serving the Ohio Lottery

The Summer Meeting program has been approved for 10.0 general credit hours of Continuing Legal Education by the respective Ohio and Nevada boards.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

