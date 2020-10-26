Legislators From Across California Endorse Prop 24 And Record Videos In Support Of Consumer Privacy Law

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced endorsements from legislators across California, many of whom have recorded messages to their constituents about why so it's so important to vote YES in support of the measure to strengthen consumer privacy.

California Legislators who have endorsed Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act include:

Hon. Ben Allen, California State Senator

Hon. Jim Beall, California State Senator

Hon. Bill Dodd, California State Senator

Hon. Lena Gonzalez, California State Senator

Hon. Connie Leyva, California State Senator

Hon. Bill Monning, California State Senator

Hon. Nancy Skinner, California State Senator

Hon. Robert Hertzberg, California State Senator

Hon. Scott Wiener, California State Senator

Hon. Bob Wieckowski, California State Senator

Hon. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, California State Assemblymember

Hon. David Chiu, California State Assemblymember

Below are messages that Senators have recorded in strong support of Prop 24:

Senator Ben Allen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fizbn-GqBP0

Senator Bill Dodd:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQgLh27A2lE

Senator Lena González: (Spanish)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mnfzdbm31QM

Senator Lena González: (English)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Y1S4DD3BUM

Senator Robert Hertzberg:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLMkcdygDnw

Senator Bill Monning:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUJeyrzGgrY

Senator Nancy Skinner:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9is-FRBYyY

Senator Henry Stern:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ae1jZ0ollpc

Proposition 24 would:

Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location; Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information; Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information; Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords; MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

About Californians for Consumer Privacy

Californians for Consumer Privacy is the same group that authored the first-in-the-nation California Consumer Privacy Act, which was passed unanimously by the California State Legislature and signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown. Now the group is backing Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act on the 2020 ballot, to expand and enshrine privacy rights for all Californians.



