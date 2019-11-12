Legislators from Gaming States Announces 35 Expert Speakers for January 10-12 Winter Meeting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) today announced the roster of speakers for its NCLGS Winter Meeting 2020 that takes place January 10-12, 2020, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Registration is open for legislators and the public at http://nclgs.org/index.php/events/nclgs-winter-meeting-san-diego-2020.

"We are excited that so many highly respected experts are joining us this year in San Diego to help legislators, regulators, and industry participants understand the evolving landscape that is gaming across the United States," said NCLGS President-elect Keith Pickard, a Nevada State Senator. "The lineup of speakers and panelists this year is unprecedented in quality and scope. I can hardly wait for this conference to start."

The NCLGS Winter Meeting will focus on critical issues that legislative decision makers throughout the United States will confront, ranging from the rollout of sports betting to growing revenues and generating employment, to law enforcement, security and cheating at casinos. Additionally, a major policy initiative will be unveiled by American Gaming Association's (AGA) Responsible Gambling Collaborative as a special presentation.

Speakers who will address these and other timely issues include:

Gerald Aubin , Director, Rhode Island Lottery

, Director, Rhode Island Lottery Joe Briggs , Staff Counsel, Public Policy Counsel, National Football League Players Association

, Staff Counsel, Public Policy Counsel, National Football League Players Association Jonodev O. Chaudhuri, Partner, Quarles & Brady

William P. Coley II , Senator, Ohio

, Senator, Frank Donaghue , Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Chief Compliance Officer, Penn National

, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Chief Compliance Officer, Penn National William Egan , Senior Lottery Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Senior Lottery Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group Alan Feldman , Distinguished Fellow, Responsible Gaming, University of Nevada, Las Vegas – International Gaming Institute

, Distinguished Fellow, Responsible Gaming, – International Gaming Institute Jon Ford , Senator, Indiana

, Senator, Steve Geller , Principal, Geller Law Firm

, Principal, Geller Law Firm Robert Heller , CEO, Spectrum Gaming Capital

, CEO, Spectrum Gaming Capital Jamie Hummingbird , Director, Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission

, Director, Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission Brandt Iden , Representative, Michigan

, Representative, Robert Jacobson , Executive Director, California Council on Problem Gambling

, Executive Director, California Council on Problem Gambling Susan Jensen , Executive Director, California Nations Indian Gaming Association

, Executive Director, California Nations Indian Gaming Association Kate Lowenhar-Fisher , Member, Dickinson Wright

, Member, Dickinson Wright John Maloney , Principal Attorney, John K. Maloney Law

, Principal Attorney, Marquest Meeks , Senior Counsel, Sports Betting & Investigations, Major League Baseball

, Senior Counsel, Sports Betting & Investigations, Major League Baseball Cody Martinez , Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation

, Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation Bill Miller , President & CEO, American Gaming Association (AGA)

, President & CEO, American Gaming Association (AGA) Steve Norton , CEO, Norton Management

, CEO, Keith Pickard , Senator, Nevada

, Senator, Nevada Dan Reaser , Director, Fennemore Craig

, Director, Fennemore Craig F. Douglas Reed , Senior Pari-Mutuel Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Senior Pari-Mutuel Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group Kevin Ryan , Representative, Connecticut

, Representative, May Scheve Reardon , Executive Director, Missouri Lottery

, Executive Director, Missouri Lottery Sue Schneider , Editor-in-Chief, Gaming Law Review

, Editor-in-Chief, Gaming Law Review Judith A. Shapiro, Esquire , Judith Shapiro Law

, Katherine Spilde , Professor, L. Robert Payne School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, San Diego State University

, Professor, of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Perry Thurston , Senator, Florida

, Senator, Dave Trujillo , Director, Washington State Gambling Commission

, Director, Gambling Commission Joe Verrengia , Representative, Connecticut

, Representative, Rachel Volberg , Research Professor, School of Public Health and Health Sciences, University of Massachusetts Amherst

, Research Professor, School of Public Health and Health Sciences, Keith Whyte , Executive Director, National Council on Problem Gambling

, Executive Director, National Council on Problem Gambling Robert Zahradnik , Principal Officer, State and Local Fiscal Health, The Pew Charitable Trusts

, Principal Officer, State and Local Fiscal Health, The Pew Charitable Trusts Jane Zerbi , Principal, Law Office of Jane Zerbi

Additional speakers will be added in the coming weeks.

The agenda for the three-day NCLGS Winter Meeting includes:

Six legislative-chaired Committee sessions that will focus on tribal and commercial casinos, responsible gaming, and lotteries, as well legal, regulatory, and operational aspects related to sports betting

Two IMGL masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on the legal and regulatory trends of tribal-state gaming compacts and cutting-edge issues related to the surge of sports betting across the U.S.

Morning Keynote Address from Robert Zahradnik of The Pew Charitable Trusts

of The Pew Charitable Trusts Luncheon Keynote Address from Bill Miller of AGA: "State of the Industry"

of AGA: "State of the Industry" Special presentation featuring the release of the "Responsible Gambling Effectiveness Principles" by AGA's Responsible Gambling Collaborative

General session panel examining what state and local governments can do to capture economic benefits of gaming

Thursday evening networking reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon offsite event

To view the agenda, register, and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates by the December 11 deadline, visit http://nclgs.org/index.php/events/nclgs-winter-meeting-san-diego-2020.

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation. Learn more about NCLGS at https://www.nclgs.org/.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 40 U.S. states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS. Discover more about Spectrum at https://www.spectrumgaming.com/.

