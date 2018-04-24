Legislators from Gaming States Announces Roster of Expert Speakers for July 13-15 Summer Meeting in Cleveland

"Our slate of speakers includes many of the most respected and thought-provoking experts from different fields, including regulators, gaming operators, attorneys, financial analysts, problem-gambling specialists, and other gaming-related professionals," said incoming NCLGS President William Coley, a senator from Ohio. "Everyone with a stake in the future of legalized gambling – in any form – should join dozens of state legislators and attend our Cleveland meeting."

In addition to legislators who will chair Committee sessions, the following experts will speak in Committee and general sessions:

Andy Abboud , VP, Government Relations & Community Development, Las Vegas Sands

, VP, Government Relations & Community Development, Las Vegas Sands Joe Asher , CEO, William Hill US

, CEO, William Hill US Karl Bennison , Chief, Enforcement Division, Nevada Gaming Control Board

, Chief, Enforcement Division, Nevada Gaming Control Board Dennis Berg , Director, Ohio Lottery

, Director, Ohio Lottery Byron Boothe , Vice President, Government Relations, Intralot

, Vice President, Government Relations, Intralot Michael Burke , Executive Director, Michigan Association on Problem Gambling

, Executive Director, Michigan Association on Problem Gambling Anthony Cabot , Distinguished Fellow, University of Nevada-Las Vegas , William S. Boyd School of Law

, Distinguished Fellow, , of Law Richard Carter , CEO, Sportradar

, CEO, Sportradar Heather Chapman , Supervisory Psychologist/Director Gambling Program, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

, Supervisory Psychologist/Director Gambling Program, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center Andy Cunningham , Director Global Strategy Integrity Services, Sportradar

, Director Global Strategy Integrity Services, Sportradar Brian Egger , Senior Gaming & Lodging Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

, Senior Gaming & Lodging Analyst, Steve Geller, Esquire , Geller Law Firm

, Geller Law Firm Ken George Jr. , Chair, Forest County Potawatomi Gaming Commission

, Chair, Forest County Potawatomi Gaming Commission Will Green , Senior Director, Research, American Gaming Association

, Senior Director, Research, American Gaming Association Becky Harris , Chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board

, Chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board Mark Hemmerle , VP, Legal and Compliance, Worldpay Gaming

, VP, Legal and Compliance, Worldpay Gaming Jeremy Kleiman , Member, Saiber LLC

, Member, Saiber LLC Derek Longmeier , The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio , Executive Director

, The Problem Gambling Network of , Executive Director Tim Lowry , Partner, DLA Piper

, Partner, DLA Piper John Maddox , Vice President Government Relations & Development, Caesars Entertainment

, Vice President Government Relations & Development, Caesars Entertainment Art Manteris , Vice President, Race & Sports Operations, Station Casinos

, Vice President, Race & Sports Operations, Station Casinos Stephen Martino , Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts International

, Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts International Christopher McErlean , Vice President - Racing, Penn National Gaming

, Vice President - Racing, Penn National Gaming Dan Metelsky , Public Gaming Strategist and Public Policy Leader, Public Gaming Creative Strategies

, Public Gaming Strategist and Public Policy Leader, Public Gaming Creative Strategies Kevin Mullally , Vice President of Government Relations & General Counsel, GLI

, Vice President of Government Relations & General Counsel, GLI Dave Payton , Vice President of Sales, AmTote International

, Vice President of Sales, AmTote International Michael Pollock , Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group F. Douglas Reed , Senior Pari-Mutuel Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Senior Pari-Mutuel Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group Tim Richards Chief Product Strategy Officer, Everi

Chief Product Strategy Officer, Everi Lindsay Slader , Operations Manager, Geocomply

, Operations Manager, Geocomply Ernie Stevens Jr. , Chair, National Indian Gaming Association

, Chair, National Indian Gaming Association Lovell Walker, Executive Director of Interactive Gaming Development, MGM Resorts International

Daniel Wallach , Shareholder, Becker & Poliakoff

, Shareholder, Becker & Poliakoff Joseph Weinert , Executive Vice President, Spectrum Gaming Group

The NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Lotteries, Pari-Mutuels, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Two Masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on sports betting and online gaming

Special general session panel examining the economic impacts of gaming

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Intralot's facility serving the Ohio Lottery

Optional Saturday night baseball game (via separate registration fee at special group rate): New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

To view the agenda, register, and book hotel rooms at the host Marriott at special attendee rates, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

For sponsorship information, contact Dawn Wagner at dawn@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legislators-from-gaming-states-announces-roster-of-expert-speakers-for-july-13-15-summer-meeting-in-cleveland-300635494.html

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

