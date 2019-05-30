Legislators from Gaming States to Examine Impacts of Indian Gaming on Communities at NCLGS Summer Meeting, July 12-14 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The economic, social and policy impacts of tribal gaming will be the focus of a committee session when the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) holds its Summer Meeting, July 12-14 at the Radisson Blu Downtown in Minneapolis.

The NCLGS Summer Meeting is open to the public. Registration is available at http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html, where attendees can also view the agenda and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates.

The NCLGS Committee on Indian Gaming, chaired by Florida Senator Perry Thurston, will hear from the following experts:

Shelley Buck , President, Prairie Island Indian Community

, President, Prairie Island Indian Community Jonodev Chauhuri, Partner and Chair Indian Law and Policy Group, Quarles & Brady LLP, and former Chair of the National Indian Gaming Commission

Tom Foley , Partner, Foley Quigley PLC

"Although we are at an impasse in our relationship with the tribes in Florida, we know that the tribal casinos throughout the country have a huge impact on the surrounding communities. They have provided jobs outside of the tribes, generated outside tourism dollars, and given back to their communities," Senator Thurston said. "Policymakers need to understand the total impacts of tribal gaming when crafting not just gaming policy but other policies such as economic development, education and human services."

The impressive three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Indian Gaming, Lotteries, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Keynote Luncheon Address: "The Next Five Years of Gaming," by Timothy Wilmott , CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association

, CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association Two IMGL Masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on state lottery technology and the multiple crossover regulatory and legal issues

Special general session panel examining gaming's evolution toward entertainment

Thursday evening cocktail reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of the Sportradar offices

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators. Those seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. Nearly 40 state legislators have registered already

The Summer Meeting is again co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 11. For more information, visit https://gaminglabs.com/events/gli-mid-year-seminar/

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS.

