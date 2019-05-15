Legislators from Gaming States to Examine Sports Betting at NCLGS Summer Meeting, July 12-14 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Summer Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States begins, there will be a full year of results from two states and many months' of results from at least four other states in the post-PASPA world of legal sports betting. The results and lessons from these early adopters will be the focus of the Committee on Emerging Forms of Gaming when NCLGS holds its Summer Meeting, July 12-14 at the Radisson Blu Downtown.

The Committee, chaired by Indiana Senator Jon Ford, will hear from the following experts:

Kevin Braig , Partner, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP

, Partner, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP Steve Geller , NCLGS Legal Advisor and Principal, Geller Law Firm

, NCLGS Legal Advisor and Principal, Geller Law Firm Nicole Metzgar-Schall , Corporate Counsel, Sportradar

, Corporate Counsel, Sportradar Dan Spillane , Senior Vice President, League Governance & Policy, National Basketball Association

Aspects of sports betting will be also be central to other NCLGS Summer Meeting committee sessions and panels, including the Committee on Responsible Gaming, the Committee on Lotteries, the Committee on State-Federal Relations, and an International Masters of Gaming Law Masterclass.

"Being from Indiana, a state that has just passed sports betting, our focus is on making sure that the state benefits in the best way possible for our constituents. It is our job to get this right," said Senator Ford, who is also a NCLGS officer. "We can learn from where other states have gotten it right and when they might have stumbled. We can get ahead of the curb thanks to those who came before us and gave us the blueprint."

The three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Indian Gaming, Lotteries, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Keynote Luncheon Address: "The Next Five Years of Gaming," by Timothy Wilmott , CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association

, CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association Two IMGL Masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on state lottery technology and the multiple crossover regulatory and legal issues

Special general session panel examining gaming's evolution toward entertainment

Thursday evening cocktail reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Sportradar offices

To view the agenda, register, and book rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is again co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 11. For more information, visit https://gaminglabs.com/events/gli-mid-year-seminar/

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS.

