Legislators, Industry to Convene at Record-Setting Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, July 12-14 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 45 legislators from 17 states will be among nearly 200 attendees when the Summer Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States kicks off in 11 days at the Radisson Blu Downtown.

The NCLGS Summer Meeting – the only gaming conference where state policymakers sit center stage – is open to the public. To view the agenda, register at the advance rate, and book hotel rooms, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

In addition to the record number of Summer meeting legislators, attendees will include gaming operators, suppliers, sports executives, attorneys, analysts, regulators, public officials, and others who have a stake in all aspects of legalized gambling.

The legislators will participate in committee sessions, hear a luncheon keynote address from American Gaming Association Chairman and Penn National Gaming CEO Timothy Wilmott, attend general-session panel discussions, and network with attendees throughout the July 12-14 conference.

"The elected officials who are responsible for charting the future of gaming face unprecedented challenges and need to hear from responsible stakeholders. Anyone concerned about the future of gaming should take advantage of the stellar program we offer and find their way to Minneapolis for our Summer Meeting." said William Coley II, NCLGS President and Senator from Ohio.

The Summer Meeting has been approved for 10.75 and 10.0 Continuing Legal Education credits by the Minnesota and Nevada bars, respectively, underscoring its importance as a premier gaming policy forum.

The three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Indian Gaming, Lotteries, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Wilmott's Keynote Luncheon Address, titled "The Next Five Years of Gaming"

Two Masterclasses conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law

Special general session panel examining gaming's evolution toward entertainment

Thursday evening cocktail reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Sportradar offices

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators, those seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is again co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 11. For more information, visit https://gaminglabs.com/events/gli-mid-year-seminar/

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS.

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States