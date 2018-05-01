Legislators, Parents, Youth, Educators, Advocates Will Come Together In Support of Afterschool and STEM Programming

Afterschool Caucus members will comment on progress made on issues confronting and relating to the commonwealth's afterschool infrastructure. The rally will give special attention to the 2018 Pennsylvania STEM Ambassadors, tasked with advancing policy goals through outreach, education, targeted relationships with policymakers and building a coalition of local and regional support.

The event is hosted by the Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN), in partnership with the Allegheny Partners for Out of School Time (APOST), Propel Schools and the Pennsylvania School-Age Child Care Alliance (PENN SACCA). Student entertainment will be led by the 21st Century Community Learning Center (CCLC) Schools and Homes in Education (SHINE) Schuylkill, Carbon and Luzerne Afterschool program.

Shenandoah SHINE afterschool program students will talk about the exciting STEAM activities and their various experiences. They will present the Blue Devil robot, who will explain how the students code him and get him to speak. Advocacy day guests will join the robot in dancing.

Legislative visits will remind the commonwealth's leaders that afterschool programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn and help working families. The event will be a call to action for all levels of government, philanthropy, business and every sector to step up and do more to support afterschool.

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Noon

Pennsylvania State Capitol Rotunda

North Third Street, Harrisburg, Pa.

WITH

Senator Art Haywood

Representative Jake Wheatley

Representative Ed Gainey

Representative Bernie O'Neil

Representative Mark Longietti

Nikki Navta, Vice President of K12 Computer Science, Zulama by EMC School

Tina Chekan, Superintendent, Propel Schools

YMCA Youth in Government Leaders

PA STEM Ambassadors

PA Afterschool Champions

Laura Saccente, PSAYDN Director

Community Stakeholders

Students Maureen Hartwell and Jameson Neyman from the YMCA Youth in Government programs will emcee the rally. Area business and community leaders will also share stories at the event.

About PSAYDN

The Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) at Center for Schools and Communities promotes sustainable, high quality out-of-school time youth development programs through advocacy and capacity building to enhance the welfare of Pennsylvania's children, youth and families. For more information, go to www.psaydn.org.

CONTACT: Aylissa Kiely Tyndale

717-903-0219

