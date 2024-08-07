Legit Security Launches Industry-First AI Security Command Center, Expanding Its ASPM Platform to Protect the Modern AI-Native Software Factory

"We're excited to unveil Legit AI Security Command Center, a clear sign of our commitment to our rapidly growing customer base and their journey with GenAI," said Roni Fuchs, CEO and Co-Founder of Legit Security. "AI is everywhere now, and developers are adopting it faster than ever to boost their productivity. At Legit Security, we're all about helping developers move faster while keeping security rock-solid. Adding advanced AI security to our platform was the natural next step. This move really cements our ASPM platform as the go-to choice for any software-driven enterprise."

In an era where development cycles are accelerating with AI, and attack surfaces continue to grow exponentially, security teams need modern application security tools now more than ever. According to Gartner®, Inc., "By 2025, 80% of the product development lifecycle will make use of generative AI (GenAI) code generation, with developers acting as validators and orchestrators of back-end and front-end components and integrations."1 With the introduction of the Legit AI Security Command Center, security teams are now equipped with the necessary tools to efficiently integrate AI- and LLM-based capabilities in a controlled and secure manner. Now, they can proactively safeguard AI use across the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and prevent the accidental or intentional misuse of malicious and vulnerable machine learning (ML), GenAI, and large language models (LLMs) — all from a single pane of glass.

With the addition of Legit AI Security Command Center, customers gain:

A dedicated console to manage AI application security posture: Legit AI Security Command Center provides application and product security teams with a powerful, centralized console to operationalize the way they monitor, triage, and report on their AI attack surfaces and prevent the use, or insecure implementation, of risky AI models from compromising their development environments.

Legit AI Security Command Center provides application and product security teams with a powerful, centralized console to operationalize the way they monitor, triage, and report on their AI attack surfaces and prevent the use, or insecure implementation, of risky AI models from compromising their development environments. Deep, centralized visibility of AI model inventories and developer communities: Legit continuously searches across a wide array of AI model inventories and developer communities (e.g., Hugging Face) to dynamically inventory and assess the risk of actively used AI models. Applying the rich, full-stack context of the SDLC, Legit automatically flags and enforces AI security policies whenever new risky AI models appear in the development environment.

Legit continuously searches across a wide array of AI model inventories and developer communities (e.g., Hugging Face) to dynamically inventory and assess the risk of actively used AI models. Applying the rich, full-stack context of the SDLC, Legit automatically flags and enforces AI security policies whenever new risky AI models appear in the development environment. Enhanced AI risk correlation and prioritization engine: Legit continues to refine and improve its AI security detection capabilities, regularly incorporating new risk attributes and scoring components to better surface, prioritize, and triage malicious and vulnerable AI, ML, and LLMs based on severity and risk impact.

Legit continues to refine and improve its AI security detection capabilities, regularly incorporating new risk attributes and scoring components to better surface, prioritize, and triage malicious and vulnerable AI, ML, and LLMs based on severity and risk impact. ASPM extended to AI security posture management (AI-SPM): Security teams effortlessly drive best-practice DevSecOps with Legit AI Security Command Center by adapting existing ASPM operational workflows, assignments, and governance and control frameworks to more efficiently and consistently address AI security issues across all AI-generated code and AI code assistants (e.g., GitHub Copilot) in use across the SDLC.

"AI in application development is a given now. The pace of innovation with AI is faster than security can handle, and organizations need to catch up fast," commented Liav Caspi, CTO and Co-Founder of Legit Security. "Our advanced capabilities provide a novel, proactive approach to AI security throughout the SDLC, ensuring our customers can build and deploy secure code without delay or impacting delivery SLAs."

Legit Security also announced today that it is joining the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) , a new, independent industry forum founded by Google dedicated to advancing robust and comprehensive AI security measures in software development and throughout the software supply chain.

