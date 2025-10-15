Legit Security Launches Remediation Campaigns, an Industry First for AppSec in AI-Powered Development

New capability delivers faster fixes, measurable compliance reporting, and reduced friction across enterprise AppSec programs

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legit Security , the leader in securing AI-powered development, today announced AppSec Remediation Campaigns in its application security posture management (ASPM) platform. This industry-first capability gives organizations a structured, focused approach to fixing vulnerabilities at scale and across teams.

Legit Security’s new AppSec Remediation Campaigns consolidate and prioritize high-impact actions, giving organizations a single, focused view of remediation priorities, owners, and progress.

According to Verizon's 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report , many exploited vulnerabilities remain open for months after disclosure. This lag stems from an AI-led uptick in development speed, plus AppSec programs that approach remediation by simply generating alerts and tickets — a process that leaves teams overwhelmed with results and without a clear view of where to start. This dated approach leaves developers overwhelmed, security teams with little visibility into progress, and fails to keep pace with the rise of AI-driven development.

Legit's Remediation Campaigns improve these processes by consolidating and prioritizing the most high-impact actions. In addition, Remediation Campaigns delivers a single, consolidated view of remediation priorities, owners, and progress. By providing each team a clear starting point and focus, Legit helps customers move from reactive vulnerability management to proactive, business-risk oriented security.

In addition, Remediation Campaigns help to lessen friction that often exists across security and development teams. Remediation Campaigns do this by bringing all stakeholders together with a single source of truth that also delivers actionable remediation guidance.

How Legit Security's AppSec Remediation Campaigns Work

With Remediation Campaigns, security teams can now launch time-bound, scoped campaigns across code, applications, services, and teams. Each campaign is equipped with:

Ownership & SLAs – teams can assign accountable owners across code bases and applications with deadlines aligned to policy, ensuring clear prioritization and accountability

Real-Time Tracking – dashboards provide visibility into progress, bottlenecks, risk exposure level, and key metrics such as mean time to remediation (MTTR)

Compliance Reporting – out-of-the-box reports demonstrate progress against regulatory and policy mandates, making it easy to show auditors and executives clear evidence of improvement

With shared visibility and ownership, each part of an organization gains distinct advantages, such as:

CISOs – who gain executive-ready reporting and a clear view of remediation progress across the enterprise

AppSec teams – which benefit from a structured, repeatable process that improves velocity and predictability

Developers – who avoid scattered tickets and instead work in sprint-style projects with clear goals, ownership, and accountability

"Traditional ticket-based remediation simply doesn't scale in today's world of AI-driven development," said Liav Caspi, CTO at Legit Security. "Remediation Campaigns is the industry's first purpose-built AppSec solution for the era of AI-generated code. It provides organizations, developers, and AI agents with a measurable, collaborative way to accelerate fixes in an intelligent way — focusing only on the risks that matter. This reduces friction between teams and helps actually get fixes done."

Unlike other ASPM solutions, the Legit platform transforms remediation into a collaborative, measurable AppSec practice.



About Legit Security

The Legit Security ASPM platform is a new way to manage application security in a world of AI-first development, providing a cleaner way to manage and scale AppSec and address risks. Fast to implement, easy to use, and AI-native, Legit has an unmatched ability to discover and visualize the entire software factory attack surface, including a prioritized view of AppSec data from siloed scanning tools. As a result, organizations have the visibility, context, and automation they need to quickly find, fix, and prevent the application risk that matters most. Spend less time chasing low-risk findings and more time innovating.

