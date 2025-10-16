LEGO® Code Break Lands in San Diego with First-of-its-Kind Adventure to Unite and Build Upon Gaming Fandoms

A massive LEGO vault arrives in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, challenging players nationwide to crack the code, uncover hidden prizes and celebrate the universes that define modern gaming

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Group is unleashing LEGO® Code Break, an epic quest that unites gaming fandoms like never before. From Oct. 16-18, players nationwide will race to uncover a secret code inspired by beloved gaming universes and unlock a massive vault packed with legendary prizes. The hunt begins at LEGO.com/CodeBreak, where hidden clues await discovery across Minecraft®, Fortnite® and Sonic the Hedgehog™ content.

Gaming fans take part in the LEGO® Code Break activation in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, Thursday, October 16, 2025. The experience bridges virtual and real-world play as part of the LEGO Group's rich gaming legacy during TwitchCon – the gaming industry’s premiere event. (AP Photo/Sandy Huffaker)

LEGO Code Break bridges virtual and real-world play with an unforgettable challenge rooted in fan-favorite gaming universes, celebrating the gaming community in an experience only the LEGO Group can build. This quest empowers fans to build upon their passions long after consoles are powered down — just like LEGO gaming sets.

"The LEGO Group has built a rich gaming legacy that unlocks adventures and universes in brick form," said Beth McKenna, Head of U.S. Marketing at the LEGO Group. "With LEGO Code Break, we're combining that history with the live, hands-on experience our brand is also well-known for, to prove that gaming culture thrives when digital and real-world play come together."

How LEGO Code Break Works

The quest begins Oct. 16 when a massive mystery vault is revealed in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. From Oct. 16-18, fans across the U.S. are invited to uncover four hidden numbers, characters or symbols that form the secret code to unlock the vault in San Diego's Gaslamp Park. The mission: help real-life gaming experts uncover the code by Oct. 19. Once the vault is opened, fans will have 36 hours to visit LEGO.com/CodeBreak and enter the code that was used to open the vault for their chance to claim the ultimate grand prize inside.

The journey unfolds on LEGO.com/CodeBreak and LEGO social channels. Keep a close eye on gaming creators Andre Rebelo (TypicalGamer), Alex Kushelevskiy (FORMULA) and Jess Adel (JustJesss) as their content just might hold the key! Watch for hidden letters, symbols and numbers in content celebrating iconic games like Minecraft, Fortnite and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Legendary Prizes Await

Once the vault is opened, one sweepstakes entrant will claim the vault's legendary contents. The vault unlocks every gamer's dream—a coveted grand prize with sets that turn beloved virtual worlds into buildable, displayable collector's items. Prizes include LEGO gaming sets and everything needed to build the ultimate gaming sanctuary.

By joining in on the search for the vault code, fans cement their place in LEGO gaming legacy, taking part in a first-of-a-kind event for the brand during the gaming industry's most premiere event.

Real-World Experience in San Diego

As TwitchCon transforms San Diego into gaming's cultural epicenter, fans can visit the LEGO Code Break experience in Gaslamp Park. Here, fans can inspect the massive Code Break vault for themselves, build and take home a mini LEGO gaming controller, explore a stunning collection of LEGO sets displayed in custom gaming cases and snap photos with larger-than-life builds of iconic video game characters. The on-site experience will be open to the public from Oct. 16-18, 12-8 p.m. Can fans uncover the code before Oct. 19? The countdown is on!

Bringing Virtual Worlds to Life

LEGO gaming sets let fans build, display and play within their favorite video game universes, turning virtual adventures into hands-on creativity. From bespoke worlds in Minecraft, to epic battles in Fortnite and fast-paced scenes with Sonic the Hedgehog, each LEGO set lets gamers physically construct and celebrate the digital worlds they've spent countless hours exploring.

For more information about LEGO Code Break, and to follow the quest, visit LEGO.com/CodeBreak.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com. LEGO, the LEGO logo and the Minifigure are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2025 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

