LEGO-Compatible Professional Robotic Dog at a Toy's Price

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics has started crowdfunding for a robotic dog with the same 12 Degrees of Freedom as Boston Dynamics' Spot Mini, and it has a much easier to user interface on desktop and mobile.

While sharing a similar design to Spot Mini, TiBeast has a unique approach to its hardware: The top-end TiBeast PC includes a GPS sensor and a full-feature Windows 10 computer inside, which enables autonomous operation beyond visual range.

The Powerul and Affordable Professional Robotic Dog Built for Fun and Education

All models of TiBeast are LEGO compatible, for users to install their own LEGO pieces and kits.

The mid-range TiBeast strips out the PC while retaining all the entertainment feature: Bluetooth speakers for playing music and on-board camera for remote live view and visual recognition. It can be a great explorer and an extremely cool music speaker for parties.

The entry-level TiBeast Lite, to round out the range, drops the speaker, camera, for users who want to focus on motion only.

The cool part about TiBeast is that you can control it with a wide range of game controllers, from PS4 DualShock, PS5 DualSense, and Xbox controllers, all the way to the generic PC-compatible joysticks and flight-sticks, and your own mobile phone.

"We don't believe in custom-made controllers that cost a bunch and only work on one brand of devices." Alex Cui, the CEO of Celestial Robotics tells the reporter, "You can just use you own controller and save the money. Also there's less plastics involved, and better for our environment."

Celestial Robotics has also created their own control software, called Cradle Studio, which goes full 3D: it has a 3D digital twin of TiBeast which synchronizes its virtual states to TiBeast's physical state in real-time.

"With a digital twin, you can see what's going on within the app without checking the actual robot every 5 seconds," explained by Pinyue, the chief designer of TiBeast, "There're control points where even a primary school student could easily control the robot by dragging those points with mouse or fingers," further added by Pinyue, "Before TiBeast, these professional digital twin features are only seen in robots costing over 10,000 dollars."

The TiBeast is now funding on Kickstarter with early bird pricing set at $289 for the TiBeast Lite, $389 for the TiBeast, and $639 for the TiBeast PC. All rewards are expected to ship in October this year.

