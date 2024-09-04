LEGO® Education Report Examines the State of Classroom Engagement

Only one third of administrators, teachers, and parents/caregivers describe their students as engaged in learning. While administrators and teachers agree engagement is a problem, the report also finds they have varying perspectives on the barriers to addressing disengagement. Administrators see curricula as the biggest challenge in facilitating engagement, while teachers see a lack of training and autonomy in the classroom as the biggest obstacle.

Key findings include:

Disengagement is linked to many of the major issues facing schools: Nearly half of administrators (47%) believe disengagement leads to increased absenteeism and decreased enrollment. Sixty-one percent of US teachers report disengaged students demonstrate increased behavioral issues.

Nearly half of administrators (47%) believe disengagement leads to increased absenteeism and decreased enrollment. Sixty-one percent of US teachers report disengaged students demonstrate increased behavioral issues. Engagement improves student outcomes. More than 9 in 10 administrators (96%) believe new curricula, resources, and approaches are necessary to increase engagement. Administrators believe engaging students with learning through play boosts test scores (84%) and attendance rates (83%).

More than 9 in 10 administrators (96%) believe new curricula, resources, and approaches are necessary to increase engagement. Administrators believe engaging students with learning through play boosts test scores (84%) and attendance rates (83%). Student well-being is also positively impacted: Students who are engaged in learning are five times more likely to be confident, four times more likely to be happy, and three and a half times more likely to be excited to learn.

Students who are engaged in learning are five times more likely to be confident, four times more likely to be happy, and three and a half times more likely to be excited to learn. High student engagement directly correlates to teacher well-being too: Eighty percent of teachers say they'd be happier in their job and find it more rewarding if their students were more engaged in learning. Teachers with engaged students are less likely to consider leaving their profession.

"Engagement is top of mind at the district, school, and classroom levels because it impacts students and teachers in so many ways," said Dr. Jenny Nash, LEGO Education Head of Education Impact, US. "This research tells us that when engagement is high, students and teachers are happier, and it has a positive ripple effect on learning outcomes, test scores, and attendance. Learning through play is a critical starting point in sparking the engagement that both students and teachers need."

Administrators, teachers, and parents agree hands-on learning is a highly effective way to engage students. Learning through play leverages students' natural and intuitive way of learning—which is actively engaging, meaningful, iterative, socially interactive, and joyful. This methodology is defined by its use of creativity and curiosity, encouraging students to adapt, build confidence, and problem-solve. It's also a proven approach for driving better academic outcomes, attendance, future-ready skills, well-being, and joy.

In a new short film, 'What Does Engagement Look Like?' LEGO Education explores the positive effect that engagement can have in and out of the classroom on teachers and administrators. Reflecting on some of the research findings, they share what engages, inspires, and builds confidence in students and educators.

"You can go into a classroom and the teacher can be up there teaching their heart out, but if the kids are bored and disinterested, they're not learning," said Emma Smith, K-5 STEM Teacher at Broadway Elementary School in Lee County, NC. "I've seen how much hands-on learning engages my students, and that's what every teacher and administrator wants at the end of the day. We want every student to be engaged and love coming to school to learn."

Administrators and teachers want to engage students, but often find there's limited, actionable guidance to bring those pedagogies to classrooms. To learn more about how to increase engagement, get your copy of the State of Classroom Engagement Report.

