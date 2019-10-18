LEGO Group And Justice Build On Partnership To Inspire More Girls Through Creative Building Play

ENFIELD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGO Group and Justice today announced expansion of their brand partnership to engage girls in creative play.

Beginning this month, LEGO® Friends and LEGO Disney building sets will be sold in Justice stores nationwide, including sets based on the upcoming film, Frozen 2. On November 10, an after-hours "Build & Shop" LEGO building event will take place in 300 Justice stores across the U.S. and Canada from 6 – 8pm. Girls can participate in the event for free and the first 25 attendees will receive and build a special LEGO set to take home. A list of participating stores can be found on shopjustice.com two weeks prior to the event.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Justice, a brand that shares our same values of inspiring and developing girls and their interests through self-expression," said Michael McNally, senior director, brand relations at LEGO Systems, Inc. "The Live Justice mantra of 'Every Girl. Every Day.' makes their stores a perfect place to create memorable experiences where girls can get hands-on experimenting with LEGO bricks and then find the perfect LEGO set to continue the fun at home."

"Our goal is to create inspiring content and engaging experiences that support our Live Justice values and our mission of empowering girls to change the world," said Jonathan Mugler, Chief Merchandising Officer of Justice. "And our partnership with LEGO Group is an important step in further expanding that mission. Their commitment to providing experiences that provoke creativity and build self-confidence is so important in today's world and we are excited to bring that to more girls."

In partnering with Justice, LEGO Group aims to engage even more girls in the lifelong benefits of construction play, such as confidence building, creativity, daring, and problem-solving. Earlier this year, the iconic toy brand engaged Justice's Girls with Heart Ambassadors and their parents in hands-on creative building at the retailer's annual Live Justice Summit. Then, the LEGO Friends brand was a sponsor of the Live Justice Awards, recognizing and celebrating incredible girls who make a difference in their local communities while inspiring others to do the same. The LEGO Friends Heart Squad, including teen influencers Nicole Laeno, Sophie Michelle, JustJordan33, Rykel Bennett and Katie Donnelly presented a LEGO sponsored award to a real-world builder, Bria Neff, who paints pictures of endangered species and has donated the proceeds from her work – $65,000 to date – to organizations that support wildlife conservation. Sophie Michelle and Nicole Laeno performed and show attendees got creative through hands-on LEGO building fun.

About The LEGO Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK, Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough," the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com. For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit http://www.LEGO.com/aboutus.

About Justice

Justice is the #1 destination for all things tween girl. Based in New Albany, Ohio, Justice currently operates 830 stores in the U.S. & Canada, and has stores in Mexico, South America, Asia and the Middle East. Justice is part of the ascena retail group, which owns Catherines, dressbarn, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, and Lou & Grey. Visit Justice at shopjustice.com or on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Amanda Madore (LEGO Group)

Amanda.Madore@LEGO.com / 860-763-7834

Traci Graziani (Justice)

tgraziani@justiceretail.com / 614-775-3570

SOURCE LEGO Group

Related Links

http://www.LEGO.com

