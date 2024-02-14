LEGO Redefines Toy Industry Standards, Earns Acclaim in dozanü innovations' 2024 "State of Accessible Marketing" Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEGO Group, a global leader in the toy industry, takes the spotlight in the 2024 State of Accessible Marketing (SOAM) Report, an annual publication by dozanü innovations. The brand's groundbreaking LEGO Friends Universe campaign, featuring a reimagined lineup reflecting the diversity of today's children, has garnered accolades for its commitment to inclusivity and authentic representation.

The report underscores LEGO's pivotal move in unveiling a reimagined LEGO Friends universe, introducing characters representing various ethnicities, cultures, physical abilities, and non-visible disabilities. In a departure from the simplicity of traditional children's toys, this evolution aims to provide a more relatable and diverse play experience. The LEGO Friends marketing campaign, which includes a 44-minute special episode of its LEGO Friends YouTube Series, sets a new gold standard in the toy industry.

Michelle Lapides, Chief Marketing Officer at dozanü innovations, applauds LEGO for its transformative approach, stating, "LEGO's marketing for the reimagined Friends universe is a pioneering example, scoring high in inclusivity, thoughtful representation, and engagement. The brand has set a new standard, showing how accessible marketing can redefine the toy industry."

The LEGO Group conducted extensive research, including a nationwide survey of children ages 6 to 12, during the design process. The new LEGO Friends not only introduces diverse characters but also explores the challenges and triumphs of friendships in the contemporary world. By addressing the complexities of emotions and identities, LEGO fosters a sense of connection and understanding among young audiences.

The 2024 SOAM Report recognizes LEGO as a trailblazer in accessible marketing, setting a gold standard in inclusivity, representation, and engagement. The combination of physical toy sets and digital content offers a multi-dimensional experience, fostering relatability and understanding among young audiences. LEGO's commitment to shaping the future of the toy industry through accessibility and diversity positions it as a leader in creating a more inclusive play environment.

For more information about LEGO  and the 2024 State of Accessible Marketing Report, please visit www.dozanu.com/SOAM.

