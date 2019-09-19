LEGOLAND Florida Resort Reveals First Look at Pirate Island Hotel and Announces Grand Opening on April 17, 2020

LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel will be the resort's third accommodation and will feature 150 fun-filled rooms (including four suites), a heated pool with pool deck (complete with LEGO ® soft bricks to build in the pool), hundreds of LEGO models, in-room LEGO treasure hunts and exclusive character experiences. Similar to the popular LEGOLAND Hotel, each room will include two separate spaces, a kid's sleeping area and an adult area. The adult side of the room comes furnished with LEGO pirate décor, a king bed and television, while the other separate area just for kids will feature a bunk bed, LEGO play areas and their very own television to watch all of their favorite LEGO movies! The new hotel rooms will also be fully themed with interactive LEGO pirate models throughout and include an array of humorous decor designed specifically for a kid-centric family vacation.

The five-story hotel will house the pirate-themed Shipwreck Restaurant, Smuggler's Bar for adult swashbucklers, an entertainment area with kid-friendly nightly programming and LEGO play areas. Also, with every overnight stay, guests will enjoy a complimentary family-style breakfast.

The pirates are recruiting buccaneers to join their crew with a limited time offer: buy two nights and receive one night free! Guests can book their pirate adventure today at www.legoland.com/pirate-island-hotel.

In addition to Pirate Island Hotel, LEGOLAND Florida Resort recently opened its newest park expansion, THE LEGO® MOVIE™ WORLD. The newest expansion features three new rides and numerous attractions, all inspired by the characters and themes of the worldwide blockbuster THE LEGO® MOVIE™ and the exciting animated adventure sequel THE LEGO® MOVIE™ 2: The Second Part.

