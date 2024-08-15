Jack Mohan from Port Jervis, New York nabbed the ultimate dream job and will work out of the newly opened Model Builder Experience at Merlin Entertainments' Family Theme Park

GOSHEN, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search and two Brick Factor competitions consisting of timed model builds and creative challenges, LEGOLAND® New York Resort has crowned a new Model Builder. Jack Mohan from Port Jervis, New York has accepted the dream job, where he will assist designing, building, and installing the more than 15,000 LEGO® models made from more than 30 million bricks at LEGOLAND New York located in Hudson Valley, just 60 miles outside of New York City.

LEGOLAND® New York Resort Hires New Model Builder After a Nationwide Search and Competition

"I've been building with LEGO bricks since I was three or four years old, and I can't believe I get to do this for a living now," said Mohan, the newest Model Builder at LEGOLAND New York. "If you were to ask me as a child what my dream job would be, it would be this, so I can't wait to bring the same joy, creativity and inspiration to LEGOLAND New York's visitors and meet and learn from other Model Builders on the team."

Mohan was selected during a final Brick Factor Model Builder competition at LEGOLAND New York on August 14. Hundreds of guests came to watch the final build off at the Park and children were big contributors during the first part of the competition as they gave their inspiration to the stories each contestant was tasked to build. The top contender out of six finalists was selected on site by a panel of judges from LEGOLAND Resorts across the country.

"The Brick Factor competition brought out the best in our Model Builder finalists, so the decision wasn't easy. Their skills were put to the test with hands-on tasks showcasing their creativity and imagination," said LEGOLAND New York Model Shop Manager Erick Spader. "Jack stood out for encapsulating both the skill and knowledge of a model building professional and spirit of play that we aim to deliver to our guests every day. He'll be a great contributor to the new Model Builder Experience and the whole LEGOLAND New York team."

LEGOLAND New York's Model Builder Experience is the first of its kind in North America and offers guests an interactive way to get an up-close view of what the Park's Model Builders work on each day. Visit the newly opened Model Shop for a chance to build, create and compete in challenges alongside Model Builders in this new experience which is now open to the public and accessible with standard Park admission. For a limited time, enjoy $29 dollar kids' tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket. Find tickets here: https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About LEGOLAND® New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! LEGOLAND New York is a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The Park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-center gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its growing estate, with more than 140 sites across 23 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.

See http://www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

SOURCE LEGOLAND New York Resort