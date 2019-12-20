LEGOLAND® New York Resort Presents Premium Pass Sale For Perfect Holiday Gift

GOSHEN, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for last minute holiday shopping, LEGOLAND® New York Resort, opening July 4, 2020 in Goshen, NY, is now offering $50 off its coveted Premium Annual Pass! In an effort to ensure families that may have missed the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale can still have a bricktacular holiday for less, LEGOLAND New York Resort has discounted its Premium Pass to only $99.99 from now through December 31. The pass offers perks like unlimited access to the Hudson Valley-based LEGOLAND New York Resort and admission to exclusive Park events in the Park's inaugural year.

"Gift givers can check off everyone on their holiday shopping list with one perfect gift – the LEGOLAND New York Resort Premium Pass," said LEGOLAND New York Public Relations Manager Matt Besterman. "Giving the gift of family memories, the annual pass allows access to our more than 50 rides, shows and attractions, which will make their grand debut on July 4th!"

Priced at $99.99 for this limited time offer, Premium Passes have a retail value of $149.99, with perks including:

Unlimited Admission to LEGOLAND New York Resort

Annual Pass pays for itself in less than two visits (compared to adult walk-up ticket prices)

FREE standard parking during all visits

Up to 20 percent discount on dining & up to 10 percent discount on retail

Admission to Special Events

A true multi-day destination, families visiting the resort can book a stay through LEGOLAND Vacations to stay with LEGOLAND New York Resort's official partner hotels. Participating hotels will make the stay all the more fun with special ticket packages and welcome gifts for young brick fans!

Premium Annual Passes are on sale now at https://www.LEGOLAND.com/new-york/annualpass.

For more information about LEGOLAND New York Resort, visit our website or follow us on Facebook.

About Merlin Entertainments Ltd

Merlin Entertainments Ltd is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates more than 130 attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries across four continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its 28,000 employees (peak season).

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

Contact: Matt Besterman

Public Relations Manager, LEGOLAND® New York Resort

+1 845-705-0137

matt.besterman@LEGOLAND.com

