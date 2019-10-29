Legos Deploys Pareteum Experience Cloud For International Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM ) , the rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced that French communications service enabler Legos has deployed the Pareteum Experience CloudTM to power international expansion of its services.

The deployment forms part of a wider relationship which sees Legos joining the Experience Cloud ecosystem, providing Pareteum customers with access to Legos' carrier services in the French market.

Legos will harness the Pareteum platform to enable the launch of new brands serving the IoT, enterprise and consumer fixed and mobile markets outside of France.

The Experience Cloud platform offers a unique combination of global reach and flexibility, enabling the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a host of API-driven communications experiences. As well as core mobility services, the platform enables A2P messaging, location based engagement, and an array of analytics and intelligence services.

"Legos supports a wide range of mobile brands, serving diverse markets and use cases, so it was essential to find a platform which offered us flexibility and scalability to strengthen our global reach," said Pascal Prot, CEO at Legos. "Partnering with Pareteum gives us the ability to offer even more competitive products to our customers and we look forward to a fruitful relationship."

"We are delighted to welcome Legos as both a new customer and new ecosystem partner," said Pareteum chief sales officer Rob Mumby. "There is a clear opportunity for new brands to enter the mobility services market, particularly as the IoT sector explodes, and we anticipate that our Experience Cloud will provide the perfect platform for Legos to drive both its own growth and success, and that of its customers."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

About Legos

Legos provides telecom solutions for companies to become a fixed or a mobile operator. Legos' uniqueness is to propose the entire scope of telecom services globally: fixed, SMS & mobile. Created in 2002 by Pascal Prot, Legos has a long-lasting experience in creating operators worldwide. Legos is currently declared operator in 18 countries and already covers 110 countries, with a long run ambition: build a local expertise in each country we cover, while expanding globally.

