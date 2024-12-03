Legrand Acquires Power Bus Way, a Leading Provider of Fully Customized Power Feeder Systems for Data Center, Industrial and Large-scale Commercial Applications

Customers Benefit from Having Access to the Right System, Every Time, for Delivering Mission-critical Power to Any Project

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand®, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, has announced it has acquired Power Bus Way, a Toronto-based premier provider of custom-designed cable bus solutions for data centers, industrial facilities and commercial projects. Due to increasing demand for more digital infrastructure, Legrand estimates the North American data center market will continue to grow. This accelerated growth is further bolstered by increasing power needs, particularly in relation to the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. The addition of Power Bus Way enables Legrand to more fully serve this large, quickly expanding market, in addition to industrial facilities, large-scale commercial projects and more, by offering two robust and complementary cable bus solutions.

Legrand's first cable bus solution was launched in early 2024 and is a highly reliable, field-adjustable option from its Cablofil® product line. Designed for contractor field modifications, through a standardized approach, this solution provides shorter lead times to meet customers' most aggressive timelines. Legrand extends its cable bus offering with Power Bus Way's custom engineered end-to-end solution which caters to customized layouts and provides all lengths, equipment connections, supports, terminations and cables to suit site-specific requirements. Power Bus Way's unique contractor-specific installation features and staging services round out the engineered package to reduce on-site labor and ambiguity. This serves the specific needs and demands of even the most complex applications.

This expanded portfolio will ensure Legrand is fully equipped to address the diverse and increasing power needs of data centers, industrial facilities and large-scale commercial projects throughout North American markets. In turn, this both enhances and simplifies Legrand's support for electrical contractors, enabling them to work with a single trusted partner to select the right system option for their project, timeline and preferences.

Power Bus Way will become a business unit of Legrand's Electrical Wiring Systems (EWS) Division. Brad Barrett will continue to lead the Power Bus Way business as Vice President and General Manager, reporting to Ravi Ramanathan, President of Legrand's EWS Division.

"The world's digital needs are ever evolving and expanding to support both escalating usage and more robust technologies, including AI. Ensuring reliable pathways for power is essential to the data center market," said Brian DiBella, President and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America. "Legrand prioritizes acquiring smart, well-run companies with the goal of investing in the business to foster continued innovation and further accelerate growth. As Legrand continues to prioritize deepening relationships with data center end-users and the engineers, electrical installers and distributors serving the market, the addition of Power Bus Way allows Legrand to offer a broader set of complementary solutions, including two distinct cable bus options. This guarantees Legrand customers, not only in the data center space but also industrial, commercial and more, have access to the right system, every time, for delivering mission-critical power to projects of any size or complexity."

"Since 2006, Power Bus Way has established itself as a leading provider of fully customized power feeder systems for the data center market as well as industrial and large-scale commercial applications. Through the exceptional quality of our solutions and service, we have built a reputation for customer satisfaction and project success," said Barrett. "Legrand's robust sales organization and financial strength will help Power Bus Way broaden our field representation and customer base, while also giving current customers access to a diversified product offering to fit a wider range of project needs. Additionally, through shared expertise and ongoing collaboration, the product teams will be well positioned to meet the evolving needs of the industry."

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and data center markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings). Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

