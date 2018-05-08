Legrand® and Lumileds Partner to Accelerate Adoption of Tunable White LED Lighting

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, North & Central America and Lumileds today announced a partnership agreement that will bring to market a simple to integrate and easy-to-install plug and play solution that delivers high quality tunable-white light. Under this agreement, Lumileds will provide intelligent light sources (LUXEON-based solutions) through its award-winning Matrix Platform that are uniquely characterized and programmed to work with Legrand's Wattstopper® blanco® tunable white logic modules within the Wattstopper Digital Lighting Management (DLM) lighting controls solution. Lumileds joins existing Legrand partnerships in tunable-white light engine as the exclusive LED array provider.

"The lighting industry is beginning the transition from providing only static white light to enabling dynamic end user selectable color temperature solutions as a subset of what is becoming possible with intelligent and human centric lighting fixtures and controls," says Steve Barlow, SVP/GM of Lumileds Illumination Business. "We are very excited about the partnership with Legrand and their capability to advance the adoption of tunable lighting. Our joint commitment is to optimize the customer experience by offering perfect fixture-to-fixture color matching over a wide CCT range through simple, seamless integration of light sources into fixtures that interface with Wattstopper tunable white modules and their lighting controls."

The partnership, combining expertise in LED light sources, drivers, controls and with the blanco intellectual property from Lumenetix, Inc., ensures the development of industry leading, market ready solutions for a range of tunable white applications across commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and education market segments.

Legrand's Wattstopper Blanco 2 is a two-channel LED light engine providing high-quality light with a tunable range of 3000K-5000K. With a tunable range of 2700K-6500K, Blanco 3 is a three-channel LED light engine that adjusts correlated color temperatures precisely along the blackbody locus to replicate natural daylight.

Blanco logic modules connect to dedicated LED arrays developed by Lumileds award-winning high performance LUXEON LED-based Matrix Platform. The arrays are available in a wide range of Zhaga-compliant linear or custom form factors to meet the requirements of lighting fixture manufacturers. Both Blanco light engines provide high quality white light with a color rendering index (CRI) and TM-30 fidelity index of at least 90. Both solutions also provide flicker-free dimming from 100% to 0.1%.

"Legrand's collaboration with partners like Lumileds, as a leader in the LED industry, is essential in the adoption of dynamic lighting control," says Andrew Wale, VP Product Marketing at Legrand. "As high-performance buildings shift their focus towards a total building performance model, occupant comfort and productivity become paramount. Tunable lighting, as part of this shift and a dynamic lighting control strategy, plays a key role. But its potential is only realized when quality of light can be delivered from an end-to-end solution that integrates lighting source, fixture, and controls with ease of system design, install, commissioning, and first use."

About Lumileds:

For automotive, mobile, IoT, and illumination companies who require innovative lighting solutions, Lumileds is a global leader employing more than 9,000 team members operating in 65 countries. Lumileds partners with its customers to push the boundaries of light. To learn more about our portfolio of lighting solutions, visit lumileds.com.

About Wattstopper

Wattstopper, a product line of Legrand, offers the most comprehensive line of simple, scalable and flexible energy efficient lighting controls and solutions for commercial and residential applications. The Wattstopper range of products, programs, and services have been helping customers save energy, meet green initiatives and comply with energy codes for more than 30 years. www.legrand.us/wattstopper.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

About Lumenetix

Founded in 2010, Lumenetix is the technology leader in advanced tunable light sources for commercial, residential and professional film/studio lighting applications. blanco® is a registered trademark of Lumenetix, Inc. www.lumenetix.com

