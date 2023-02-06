Legrand and Superior Essex Launch Groundbreaking Commercial High-Power, Power Over Ethernet Cabling System at BICSI Winter

Offered under their shared brand, nCompass Systems, the new Extended Distance product enables data and power transport at distances exceeding TIA standards

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, and Superior Essex Communications, a leading manufacturer of communications cables in North America, have teamed up at the BICSI Winter Conference and Exhibition to launch the brand new nCompass Systems Extended Distance cabling system. This innovative and dynamic product exceeds current industry benchmarks for deploying high-power power over ethernet (Hi-PoE) on an IP network. The Extended Distance solution represents the next generation of cable connectivity for commercial customers. It is the latest product to result from over a decade of cooperation between Legrand and Superior Essex.

IoT, 5G, and the increasing number of connected devices deployed in commercial buildings today have created a demand for new communications cabling solutions that offer enhanced, multifunctional capabilities. The new nCompass Extended Distance solution does just that – enabling data and power transport over distances that exceed TIA standards. It is a premium solution that will enable cutting-edge network installations for nCompass customers, including some of the world's largest commercial operators.

Benefits of the Extended Distance solution include:

Exceeds 100 M (current TIA standard)

(current TIA standard) Device agnostic

Can deploy PoE and IP

No special components

Cost savings

Warranty backed

UL tested and certified

"PoE solves many challenges for today's forward-looking commercial building operators," said Kristen Poulos, VP/General Manager at Legrand Data Infrastructure. "By using a single cable for transporting electrical power and data, commercial building operators can reduce overall infrastructure costs, optimize network efficiency, speed the deployment of vital IT and OT equipment and even improve sustainability. We're proud to partner with Superior Essex on this new nCompass system and believe it will play an immediate, critical role in helping commercial building operators reimagine their networks for the future."

"People and businesses demand more converged networks as they add smart devices to their daily activities. This innovative PoE solution allows them to interconnect more devices with greater efficiency and increased control over their entire network," explains Brian Ensign, Vice President of Marketing for Superior Essex Communications. "This Extended Distance cabling system is a real merging of innovation from both Legrand and Superior Essex, and we're excited to release yet another cutting-edge solution into the market with our partners."

Legrand will include the nCompass Extended Distance solution in its Clarity performance line, which consists of a suite of high-density jack and multi-contact cords as well as Superior Essex PowerWise® 1G and 10G 4PPoE cables and field term plugs.

BICSI Winter attendees have additional opportunities to learn more about the nCompass Extended Distance product and how a Hi-PoE strategy maximizes the ROI of technology and power distribution deployment. First, Legrand and Superior Essex Communications will present "The Real Impact of High-Power PoE on Your IP Network" on Tuesday, February 7, at 11 a.m. in Ballroom D at the Tampa Convention Center. Additionally, the two companies are exhibiting at Booth #401 throughout the event in the Tampa Convention Center until February 9, 2023.

To learn more about nCompass Systems, visit ncompass-systems.com. For more information about Legrand and Superior Essex, visit legrand.us and superioressexcommunications.com.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America



Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

About Superior Essex Communications

Superior Essex Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington, Kansas, plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at www.superioressexcommunications.com.

