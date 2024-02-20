Legrand Announces Brian DiBella as President & CEO for North & Central America; John Selldorff Retiring After 22 Years of Leading Region

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand® , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, announces today that John Selldorff is retiring at the end of February 2024 after leading Legrand, North & Central America (LNCA) for 22 years as President and CEO. Brian DiBella, current President of the Data, Power & Control division of LNCA, will step into the role March 1, 2024.

"I would like to express my thanks and congratulations to John Selldorff who built Legrand's North & Central America business from a $600 million small manufacturer of switches and sockets, at the time of his appointment, to a leader in electrical and digital building infrastructures, including Cable Management, Data Centers, Audio Visual, Building Controls, and Lighting. LNCA has grown to approximately $4 billion and represents around 40 percent of the Group's global revenue today. John also significantly contributed to the Group's development, being the longest-serving member of the Executive Committee," said Benoît Coquart, CEO of Legrand.

"I would also like to congratulate Brian DiBella on his promotion. Brian recently celebrated his 20th year with Legrand and has successfully prepared himself for the role by leading the two largest divisions in the United States (Electrical Wiring Systems and Data, Power & Control). Brian's appointment is also an example of Legrand's commitment to developing talent while enabling employees to achieve their highest potential. Brian's mission will be to continue this approach to building future leadership teams at all levels. I wish Brian and the entire LNCA team great success in the months and years to come," said Coquart.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

SOURCE Legrand