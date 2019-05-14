Legrand® Announces Ultra-Secure Wireless Lighting Controls Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIEW E-MEDIA KIT – Legrand North & Central America, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced the availability of the Wattstopper Wireless DLM system. Wireless DLM builds upon the success of the original wired DLM system by extending its capabilities into IP-based wireless control. The result is an ecosystem of simple, secure, and scalable lighting controls that make it easier than ever to improve building efficiency and performance.

New wireless products include a dimming room controller, ceiling mount PIR occupancy sensor, corner mount PIR occupancy sensor, digital photosensor, dimming wall switch, and 5-button scene switch – all of which are in stock and ready to ship. Accompanying the hardware are the DLM Configuration app for Bluetooth® based commissioning and an all new version of LMCS for project design and advanced system programming. Rounding out the offering are newly enhanced versions of the wireless bridge and border router products. The DLM Dashboard software will be available soon for easy maintenance, monitoring, and control of any networked DLM system.

Legrand developed the new wireless system using the latest in open standards and protocols for IoT systems in high performance buildings. Advanced IoT security has been layered into the system with the development and incorporation of Secure Commission and Secure Control technologies enabled in part by trusted hardware chips built into each wireless product. More information on the security aspects of the system can be found in the Wireless DLM security white paper.

"While we aren't the first company to bring a wireless lighting controls system to market, the extra diligence spent on R&D and engineering as well as some timely advancements in wireless technology have allowed us to develop a system that truly raises the bar for intelligent lighting controls," said Daniel Stankovich, Product Manager at Legrand. "This is going to be an advancement for wireless lighting controls in the same way that the original Wattstopper DLM system disrupted the industry when it was introduced nearly a decade ago."

The addition of wireless capabilities enables the flagship DLM system to deliver tremendous cost and time saving benefits to specifying engineers, electrical contractors, and facility managers who need reliable, code-compliant lighting controls. Along with robust security, Wireless DLM products are designed for easy installation and start up, featuring app-based commissioning, Industry-leading battery life, multiple innovative mounting options, and over-the-air firmware upgradability.

One of the biggest benefits is that the wireless products are designed to be integrated seamlessly with existing wired DLM products offering flexibility to design wired, wireless, or hybrid rooms depending on the requirements for each application.

For more information, check out the Wireless DLM video or visit: www.legrand.us/wirelessDLM.

About Wattstopper

Wattstopper, a product line of Legrand, offers the most comprehensive line of simple, scalable, and flexible energy-efficient lighting controls and solutions for commercial and residential applications. The Wattstopper range of products, programs, and services has been helping customers save energy, meet green initiatives, and comply with energy codes for more than 30 years. legrand.us/wattstopper

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

