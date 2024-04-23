Legrand Certifications and Process Controls Provide Confidence in Information Security for Network-Connected Devices in Data-Related Applications

ISO27001 certification delivers assurance to the security of thoroughly tested data, power and control devices from Legrand brands, including the Raritan®, Server Technology® and Starline® brands.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is exceeding standards and expectations for cybersecurity, cryptography, data privacy, vulnerability and penetration testing, from research and development (R&D) to production. The company announces the achievement of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Data, Power & Control division (DPC), having earned the highest standard for managing information security in its products and services.

In addition to achieving all 114 process controls required for ISO27001 certification in its engineering group, Legrand adheres to NIST and ISO standards (including ISO 9001 and ISO 14001) while also incorporating additional vulnerability and penetration testing for its network-connectable products. This puts products through further cybersecurity testing to uncover areas of vulnerability or risk of unauthorized access in order to fix problems before they arise in real-world applications.

"Cybersecurity issues are a key and growing area of concern for the markets we serve. During the product evaluation phase or through customer security audits, we've seen an increase in security-related inquiries. Legrand is proud to go above and beyond when it comes to device security," said Adam Murano, Vice President of Software Excellence at Legrand North America. "Whether the end-use application is in data centers or any other market that employs mission-critical services – when a customer puts a Legrand device on a network, the security conversation is critical. Either through new product development features, like our new 'secure boot' feature on our new generation of rack power distribution products, or efforts like this ISO certification, we prove our commitment to the highest levels of security."

This certification covers the protection and security of the software and firmware developed by Legrand for connected devices, embedded systems and IT systems in the DPC R&D centers in Somerset, NJ, Reno, NV, Canonsburg, PA and Zwickau, Germany, including the brands Raritan, Server Technology, and Starline.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). One of the world's leading certification bodies, Bureau Veritas – a globally accredited specialist in testing, inspection and certification services – issued Legrand's DPC certification upon completing the formal audit process.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America:

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

About the International Organization for Standardization (ISO):

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.

