Legrand Expands Full Suite of DX2 SmartSensors, Keeping Data Centers Ahead of Rack Power and Environmental Monitoring Challenges

Legrand DX2 SmartSensors improve data center efficiency and uptime with critical environmental and security hazard detection.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure, is proud to announce the expansion of its DX2 SmartSensors line, offering the most complete suite of environmental and security monitoring sensors for data centers and edge applications. This sensor line expansion includes the release of upgraded Vibration SmartSensors and Dust and Particle SmartSensors.

Legrand DX2 SmartSensors are designed to be "plug, play and go!" with all Raritan® and Server Technology® Xerus-enabled rack power products. As the most complete data center sensor line available in the industry, the DX2 SmartSensor suite of products includes sensors that monitor for environmental conditions, water incursion or leaks, security, proximity/motion, and vibration.

"There's a popular saying that you 'can't manage what you don't measure' and in the data center space, this is absolutely true. We're proud to expand the DX2 SmartSensor line to be the most complete line available on the market, making it possible to measure and manage the critical components of a data center," said Joe DeLong, VP/General Manager, Legrand's Data, Power, and Control division. "These effective and cost-competitive sensors are incredibly easy to install and will ultimately help improve data center operations in a variety of ways including better uptime and efficiency, streamlining and consolidating efforts and making it easier to meet sustainability goals."

This full line of intelligent sensing products includes:

New DX2-VBR Vibration SmartSensor for detecting shock and vibrations over a range of frequencies

New DX2-PS Dust and Particle SmartSensor for monitoring indoor dust and particle density levels

DX2-T1 Temperature SmartSensor for monitoring and recording thermal data

DX2-T1H1 Temperature and Humidity SmartSensor for mentoring and recording both temperature and humidity data

DX2-T2H2 and DX2-T3H1 SmartSensor kits that include multiple temperature and humidity sensors

DX2-AF1 Airflow Management SmartSensor for monitoring indoor airflow, measuring changes in air movement and flow velocity

DX2-T1DP1 Temperature and Differential Air Pressure SmartSensor for monitoring both temperature and differential air pressure data

DX2-WSF-35-KIT, DX2-WSF-70-KIT, DX2-WSF-100-KIT Water and Leak Floor SmartSensor kits for detecting water and glycol leaks

DX2-WSC-35-KIT, DX2-WSC-70-KIT, DX2-WSC-100-KIT Water and Leak Rope SmartSensor kits for detecting the presence of water and glycol leaks and marking the specific location of the water

DX2-PIR Proximity, Motion and Tamper SmartSensor for detecting motion using passive infrared technology

DX2-D2, DX2-CC2, DX2-PD2, DX2-D2C and DX2-PD2C5 Contact SmartSensor actuators for detecting and controlling signal to and from dry contacts with models featuring switchable 12V outputs

The DX2 SmartSensor product suite also includes sensor hubs and accessories to fully outfit data center monitoring needs.

For more information on Legrand DX2 SmartSensors along with resources that support data center critical monitoring, visit raritan.com/SmartSensor

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America:

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

