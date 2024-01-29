Legrand India elevates its digital transformation journey with the Nividous Intelligent Automation platform

Legrand has always focused on creating value for its stakeholders and excelling at all levels and identified its core accounts payable (AP) operations as one of the key actions for their enterprise-wide automation initiatives.

The customer aimed to bring a more streamlined approach to improve its AP operations, involving multiple factories and entities across various locations. The process required advancements in automating all possible manual work to free up their skilled employees, enhancing end-to-end process turnaround times, effectively managing a large influx of invoices, and strengthening overall process visibility and tracking.

To address the need for improvements, Legrand India partnered with Nividous to leverage its intelligent automation platform for seamless, end-to-end automation of the AP processes . This straight-through process automation approach enabled them to enhance process efficiency by 85%, reduce human errors by 90%, and achieve a 98% data extraction accuracy rate.

Furthermore, Legrand India is actively utilizing the platform's capabilities to optimize and streamline complex workflows across multiple departments.

Here are the key benefits that Legrand India has achieved after implementing the Nividous Platform:

Elimination of rework for duplicate and incorrect invoices.

Predefined Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to ensure timely task completions.

Centralized vendor payments processing.

Elimination of payment delays and cash flow issues.

Complete visibility through reports, dashboards, and audit trails.

Easy to scale up to automate more processes.

Mr. Laxmana Murthy, Director of Digital Transformation and Strategic Projects - Group Legrand India, says, "The success of any digital project depends on a) the capabilities and the robustness of the platform itself, and b) room for adaptation within the process, platform, and the way it is implemented. Nividous' implementation is extremely good in clearly understanding our needs and the overall execution. Nividous meets our expectations concerning achieving desired results – we achieved excellent accuracy levels through their intelligent OCR-enabled data extraction and consistent performance."

He added, "We are in an advanced stage of building a collaborative platform to streamline our intricate Design to Dispatch Projects. With this initiative, we aim to elevate our customer excellence and address even the most complex business challenges by harnessing the core capabilities of the Nividous platform."

Shvetal Desai, Co-founder at Nividous, echoes the testimony by stating, "Nividous advocates a holistic approach that helps businesses unlock the true potential of intelligent automation technologies. We were pleased to discover that Legrand's vision seamlessly aligned with our approach, paving the way for a fantastic business relationship. We worked closely with the Legrand team to understand their vision for achieving end-to-end process automation. With Nividous' unified platform, which boasts native capabilities in low-code process automation, AI/ML, IDP, and RPA, we consistently delivered the desired outcomes. The Nividous platform has also helped the customer to eliminate any dependencies on other products and vendors."

About Nividous



Nividous helps you unleash your workforce's true potential by humanizing work with its intelligent automation platform.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes around the world.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE).

Contact

Parag Talekar

Vice President - Sales

Nividous Software Solutions

Call: +91-99226-60009

Email: [email protected]

About Legrand India

A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, with a global turnover of Euro 8.3 billion in the year 2022, Group Legrand is based in Limoges, France. Legrand has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs, and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices. Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs, and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of listening, Design, Making, and Support have enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are among the market's top and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity – simplicity of use, installation, and distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5000 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India with over 27 offices, an extensive network of over 870 distribution partners, and 19000 retail outlets with seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units, 17 training centers, 3 R&D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communication systems, clever installation ideas, etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

SOURCE Nividous