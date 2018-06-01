Legrand Introduces New Infinium™ High Density Fiber Enclosure

The new enclosure was developed based on extensive research and interviews of industry end users, who helped shape the key features found within the enclosure. The enclosure was designed to be easy to work with – allowing for one-person installation, with a tool-less feature set, and versatile cable management options to help protect fiber at every point. In addition, new internal LED lighting in the rear, a white drawer face and removable top covers, allow for improved visibility for the technician — all while maintaining a clean and superior aesthetic.

A video of the enclosure, including an overview of the installation process and feature set is available for viewing on our YouTube page.

The extensive feature set of the enclosure includes:

High Density Footprint: 1, 2 and 4RU enclosure options with up to 96 fibers per RU

"The Infinium HD Fiber Enclosure is part of our commitment to continuously improve our fiber product offering to meet the needs of our end users and to simplify the installation and management of high density fiber applications," said Randy Harris, Senior Product Manager – Fiber. In addition to a line of standard to ultra-high-density enclosures, Legrand provides a full fiber system offering that includes fiber cassettes, adapter panels, connectors, jumpers and custom fiber cable assemblies.

Legrand's fiber connectivity solutions complement an already expansive building network and data center solution set – including copper connectivity, racks and cable management, network and server cabinets, thermal management, A/V and PC connectivity, power distribution, and KVM solutions. Globally, Legrand has also been featured in a recent 451 Research report, "By the numbers: Some of the largest datacenter technology suppliers return to growth," as a major data center technology vendor, including recognition as a "leader in white space infrastructure."

Pricing and Availability

For pricing, lead time, and availability through our distribution partners, please contact your local Legrand sales representative.

To learn more about the Infinium HD Fiber Enclosure, please visit Legrand.us/Infinium-hd

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

Media Contact:

Justin Baillargeon

Marketing Communications Manager

Justin.Baillargeon@legrand.us

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legrand-introduces-new-infinium-high-density-fiber-enclosure-300657792.html

SOURCE Legrand

