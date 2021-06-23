Legrand Introduces The Ultra-Fast PLUS Power Delivery USB Outlet

Consumers, contractors, and designers alike can easily upgrade a traditional outlet with the Ultra-Fast PLUS Power Delivery USB Outlet. The USB outlet includes two USB Type-C ports for convenient charging of multiple devices, including newer devices from Apple, Android & Google. Each port also features a charging indicator light for checking charging progress at a glance. The new Ultra-Fast PLUS Power Delivery USB Outlet offers multiple layers of overcurrent protection, ensuring both the outlet and the device operate at optimal levels without risk of damage. Further, it is all backed by a host of easy-to-use digital resources and a lifetime warranty.

"Building on the success of Legrand's adorne and radiant Ultra-Fast outlets, the Ultra-Fast PLUS Power Delivery charges even more quickly, offering a future-proof solution to meet the need for cutting-edge speed and accommodate the newest devices," says Manny Linhares Jr., Director of Product Marketing & Strategy at Legrand. "The addition of Power Delivery allows the outlet to operate at higher levels while maintaining safety with overcurrent protection, pairing top-of-the-line technology with Legrand's legacy of quality you can count on."

Debuting at June 2021 Lightovation, the adorne and radiant Ultra-Fast PLUS Power Delivery outlets will be available to the market in August 2021 in both 15A and 20A options. With adorne, the outlet will pair with any of the collection's 40+ wall plates available in chic materials and finishes like slate linen, matte antique copper, brushed satin brass and more. As part of the radiant Collection, the outlet will come in a sleek, screwless design in a variety of stylish colors.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion ($7.4 billion) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com/ www.legrand.us

SOURCE Legrand