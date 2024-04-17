Legrand Launches Revolutionary Starline Remote Plug-In Actuator for its Track Busway Products

As the only product of its kind on the market, the Remote Plug-In Actuator enhances data center safety amid rising power densities

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, proudly introduces Starline's latest innovation, the Remote Plug-In Actuator. As data centers worldwide adapt to escalating power densities driven by end-user demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, Starline's Remote Plug-In Actuator enhances safety and operational efficiency, leveraging Starline's Track Busway technology.

As reported in SDxCentral, the relentless pursuit of more powerful chips is propelling rack power densities to unprecedented levels. Just over a decade ago, the average power densities per rack were in the four to five kW range, according to the Uptime Institute. By 2020, however, that number had reached up to eight to 10 kW per rack. As of 2022, the numbers had jumped yet again, with 10% of data centers reporting rack densities of 20-29 kW per rack, 7% at 30-39 kW per rack, 3% at 40-49 kW per rack, and 5% supporting densities of 50 kW and higher.

As power densities continue rising in data centers, ensuring operator safety becomes increasingly important. The need for effective solutions to mitigate any potential hazards without compromising on uptime is crucial. In response to the need for even greater operator safety, Starline's Remote Plug-In Actuator is an optimal solution for those working with Starline Track Busway technology.

For over thirty years, facility managers have been able to install Starline Track Busway plug-in units easily and safely via a manual twist-and-lock process that enables electrical grounding and mechanical connection. Now, Starline's Remote Plug-in Actuator enables plug-in units to remotely engage the busway through fiber optic cable for optimal isolation or through secure Bluetooth connectivity—enabling users to operate outside the incident energy area (Bluetooth connectivity available up to 30 feet/10 meters), maximizing uptime and safety.

"We recognize the evolving landscape of data center operations, where safety reigns as the paramount concern," says John Berenbrok, Director of Product Management at Starline. "Our Remote Plug-In Actuator embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that prioritize safety while boosting operational flexibility."

With Starline holding patent rights to this groundbreaking technology, the Remote Plug-In Actuator is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and excellence. This innovative equipment enables users to install or replace plug-in units while the busway is live, improving uptime initiatives and eliminating maintenance downtime. With its user-friendly design and seamless integration with Starline Track Busway technology, it is poised to make data center operations safer and simpler, worldwide.

