Legrand Makes 451 Research's List of Largest Data Center Technology Suppliers

In the report, the global research and advisory firm positioned the world's largest data center technology suppliers based on data center-related sales. 451 Research also rated each firm in seven data center technology categories.

Legrand was given the highest rating of "leader" in the power distribution unit (PDU) category; "owing in part to its strategic acquisitions, including rack PDU market leaders Raritan and Server Technology," said the 451 Research report.

451 Research industry analysts also gave Legrand the second-highest rating of "competitive" in the categories of: "3-Phase UPS," "Cooling," and "Connectivity and Port Management."

"Over the past several years we have grown both organically and through acquisitions to become the global leader in the data center white space. We are especially pleased to be recognized as a top data center technology supplier by 451 Research," said Doug Fikse, President, Datacenter Power and Control Division, Legrand. "We agree with 451's assessment that data center architectures are changing and 'expected to present opportunities, and will drive further product innovation in power, cooling, datacenter management software and services.' We plan to continue to innovate and advance our engineer-to-order capabilities and offerings to help customers with their current and future data center needs."

Excerpts on Legrand from the 451 Research report:

"Legrand is a global supplier in electrical and digital building infrastructure with a diverse portfolio generating over $6bn in total revenue. In the datacenter, the company is a leader in white space infrastructure, and has been strategically focused on building out its datacenter presence, particularly in North America, mostly via acquisitions. Since 2016, the company acquired 14 companies including datacenter suppliers Server Technology (PDUs), Borri (UPSs) and AFCO Systems (racks, containment systems). We estimate its datacenter-related revenue in the range of $500-700m. The company says its organic datacenter growth outperformed the market in 2017, but did not provide specifics.

"In the datacenter, Legrand's portfolio includes rack PDUs (basic and intelligent), UPSs, KVM and serial switches, switchboards, branch circuit monitors, busbars, racks and enclosures, air containment systems, cooling, structured cabling systems and cable trays, environmental and IT asset management sensors, transfer switches, micro-modular datacenters, and other products. We anticipate Legrand will continue to be acquisitive in the datacenter space as it looks to expand its presence to address all datacenter types (enterprise, MTDC, hyperscale and edge)."

About Raritan

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan's innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion(USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

* 451 Research report, April 18, 2018, by Jeffrey Fidacaro, Rhonda Ascierto, Daniel Bizo.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legrand-makes-451-researchs-list-of-largest-data-center-technology-suppliers-300641126.html

SOURCE Raritan

Related Links

http://www.raritan.com

