Legrand Products to Power Cisco Live! Network Operation Center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is proud to announce its support once again for the Cisco Live Event in Las Vegas. The company's support of the event extends beyond its silver sponsorship to the use of several products from Legrand's award-winning data, power and control portfolio including cabinets, Raritan and Server Technology intelligent PDUs, Infinium acclAIM fiber solutions and cable management systems.

In addition to powering the event NOC, Chris Osian, product manager at Legrand will present a conference session titled As Power Densities Increase, Power Distribution is Evolving. The session will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m. and will focus on the benefits of remote plug-in actuators for operational flexibility, safety, and convenience. Legrand will showcase its newest business, ZPE Systems, a top provider of secure serial console out-of-band management solutions that support infrastructure reliability and holistic security for enterprises and digital service providers.

Hosted June 2-6, 2024, Cisco Live delivers education and inspiration to technology innovators worldwide through its large-scale in-person and digital events as well as on-demand education. It is the premier destination for Cisco customers and partners to gain knowledge and build community.

"This year's Cisco Live theme is 'Go Beyond' and we're thrilled that Legrand continues to go beyond the traditional bounds of an event sponsor by incorporating our innovative, flexible, and reliable solutions into the heart of the Cisco Live network," said Brian DiBella, President and CEO of Legrand, North and Central America. "Our complete line of connectivity solutions support some of the world's largest networks and we're honored that these Legrand solutions were selected to keep this powerful event connected."

Legrand's contributions to the Cisco Live NOC include:

