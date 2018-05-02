Legrand® to Introduce Solarfective® Teleshade™ DC Cassette System at Lightfair International 2018

"The Teleshade DC Cassette System and other innovative Solarfective products offer building owners the opportunity to capitalize on the energy savings, daylight harvesting, and decorative benefits of automated shading systems," says Amy Hahne, Vice President and General Manager of Shading Systems at Legrand. "Shading has become an integral part of commercial building projects, whether new construction or renovation, for cost-effective solar control and daylight harvesting strategies."

The Solarfective Teleshade DC Cassette System is a low voltage automated cassette shade system that works independently or with Wattstopper® lighting control systems on projects without shade pockets. System highlights:

Hembar activation , a unique manual override feature which incorporates patented technology allowing the shade to open or close with a short tug.

Simple installation via use of industry standard Cat5e/Cat6 cable for both power and communication. The system also ships as a fully assembled unit.

Easy configuration for time-based and sensor-based events with the combined power of digital drives and Design Center software.

Near silent operation with an ultra-quiet drive fully concealed inside the shade.

Intrinsic system design and commissioning capabilities with the Wattstopper architectural dimming platform allows easy integration of shading and lighting controls systems.

This system is ideal for projects requiring low-voltage wiring for automated shades in spaces where shade pockets are unavailable. The Teleshade DC Cassette System is offered in several fabric collections and different finishes to fit any design or aesthetic.

To learn more about the Solarfective Teleshade DC Drive System, visit the team at Booth #1843 or online at www.legrand.us/solarfective.

About Solarfective Products Limited

Solarfective, a Legrand group brand, specializes in the design and manufacturing of standard and custom shading systems. Established in 1980 and based in Toronto, Solarfective has provided one-of-a-kind shading solutions for commercial facilities around the world.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

