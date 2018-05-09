Legrand® Unveils Innovative Approaches to New Lineup of Industry-Leading Integrated Lighting Controls

A preview of new products to be unveiled this year includes:

Code compliant continuous dimming sensors (HPB-2x2 Series and FSP-2x2D Series) for highbay applications and retrofit projects: These economical, sensors help meet the latest ASHRAE 90.1, IECC, and California Title 24 standards which require automatic continuous dimming daylighting controls for LED lighting. These sensors can automatically adjust the lightings output for changing light levels through the day.

IP66-rated fixture integrated outdoor sensors with Bluetooth® commissioning (FSP-300 Series): With wireless access eliminating the need to use ladders or tools, these sensors can be easily set up, configured, and customized with the Legrand Sensor Configuration app. The app features an intuitive graphical user interface for easy and efficient commissioning. These code compliant sensors also include new security features that protect the device and users from unauthorized access in addition to field upgradeable firmware.

DALI digital sensors (FDP-300 Series) are the first products being developed as part of Legrand's partnership within Philips Lighting SR (System Ready) Certified Program. These sensors can be programmed locally using the Legrand Sensor Configuration app or remotely using 3rd party controllers with DALI 103 and 303 functionalities. These sensors enable connected intelligent lighting (when paired with a 3rd party controller) for many outdoor applications and ensure substantial savings in energy and maintenance costs.

As part of an outdoor lighting solution, these sensors will help facility engineers and lighting asset managers monitor, control, commission, and diagnose outdoor lighting infrastructure while maximizing safety and security and can work natively with connected Smart City systems. For applications that are more traditional, 0-10 volt models are also available.

"We're unveiling a lineup of indoor and outdoor occupancy sensors that introduce new ways of empowering the OEM's customer with complete control of their lighting assets via mobile commissioning and digital sensing," said Daniel Stankovich, Product Manager for Wattstopper at Legrand. "In demanding environments that require high quality sensor designs, these fixture sensors are meeting all the requirements of maximizing energy efficiency, meeting code, and providing savings in operating costs."

To learn more about Wattstopper integrated lighting controls, visit the team at Booth #1843 or online at www.legrand.us/lighting-controls-building-systems/fixture-sensors-controls.

About Wattstopper

Wattstopper, a product line of Legrand, offers the most comprehensive line of simple, scalable, and flexible energy-efficient lighting controls and solutions for commercial and residential applications. The Wattstopper range of products, programs, and services has been helping customers save energy, meet green initiatives, and comply with energy codes for more than 30 years. legrand.us/wattstopper

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

Media Contact:

Mary Placido, Legrand Building Control Systems

415-218-3627 mary.placido@legrand.us

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legrand-unveils-innovative-approaches-to-new-lineup-of-industry-leading-integrated-lighting-controls-300641934.html

SOURCE Legrand, North & Central America

