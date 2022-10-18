Legumes from Europe: Quality, safety, sustainability, versatility and great taste. Ready when you are, just open the can!

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One press event on November 8 along with the notable presence of Italian companies in the Speciality Food Festival trade show in Dubai from the 8th to the 10th of November 2022.

Both activities are part of the "Legumes from Europe" promotional campaign led by ANICAV – the National Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – and co-funded by the European Union.

Quality, safety, sustainability and versatility: these are the main characteristics of the promoted products, which we invite you to appreciate thanks to the special recipes proposed by well-known chefs, such as Andrea Mugavero and Vivek Huria, at the press event as well as at the cooking demos which will be organised daily during the Speciality Food Festival exhibition.

Legumes from Europe will also be at the Carrefour Supermarket located within Cityland Mall Dubai from November 7th to November 13th. Customers will have the opportunity to learn more about the importance of legumes in their daily diet.

If you are a journalist, a blogger, a foodie, an importer or distributor and would like to attend the press event or the Speciality Food Festival, please send an e-mail to [email protected]

About ANICAV:

ANICAV is the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries; with over 90 member companies, it is the largest representative association of vegetable-canning companies in the world.

To discover more, follow us on www.legumesfromeurope.com and on:

www.facebook.com/LegumesFromEuropeUAE/

www.instagram.com/legumesfromeuropeuae/

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921655/ANICAV.jpg

SOURCE ANICAV