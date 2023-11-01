Legumes from Europe: Quality, safety, sustainability, versatility and great taste. Ready when you are, just open the can!

News provided by

ANICAV

01 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One press event on November 7 along with the notable presence of Italian companies in the Speciality Food Festival trade show in Dubai from 7 to 9 November 2023.

Both activities are part of the "Legumes from Europe" promotional campaign led by ANICAV – the National Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – and co-funded by the European Union.

Continue Reading
http://www.legumesfromeurope.com
http://www.legumesfromeurope.com

Quality, safety, sustainability and versatility: these are the main characteristics of the promoted products, which we invite you to appreciate thanks to the special recipes proposed by well-known chefs, such as Andrea Mugavero and Vivek Huria, at the press event as well as at the cooking demos which will be organised daily during the Speciality Food Festival exhibition and which will see the special participation of the winner of MasterChef India, Nikita Gandhi Patni.

If you are a journalist, a blogger, a foodie, an importer or distributor and would like to attend the press event or the Specialty Food Festival, please send an e-mail to [email protected]

About ANICAV:

ANICAV is the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries; with over 90 member companies, it is the largest representative association of vegetable-canning companies in the world.

To discover more, follow us on www.legumesfromeurope.com and on:

www.facebook.com/LegumesFromEuropeUAE/ 

www.instagram.com/legumesfromeuropeuae/

Press contact:

[email protected]

Enjoy. It's from Europe!   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261232/ANICAV.jpg

SOURCE ANICAV

Also from this source

ANICAV: Savor Summer with the 'LEGUMES from EUROPE' Campaign

ANICAV: Savor Summer with the 'LEGUMES from EUROPE' Campaign

The Legumes from Europe campaign proudly introduces this summer's endless appeal and refined taste of European canned legumes. Its mission is to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.