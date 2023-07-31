Legumes Market to grow by USD 4,542.42 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for a healthy diet drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The legumes market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,542.42 million from 2022 to 2027, with an almost CAGR of 5.45%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Legumes Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Legumes Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Adani Group, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., B and G Foods Inc., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., BroadGrain Commodities Inc., Bush Brothers and Co., Co-operative Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Dunnes Stores, Eden Foods Inc., Faribault Foods Inc., Fujian Chenggong Fruits and Vegetables Food Co. Ltd., Galdisa S.A. de C.V, General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Teasdale Foods Inc., Mitsubishi Corp, and Nomad Foods Ltd. Download Sample

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Legumes market

The market is segmented by type (Beans, Peas, and Others), end-user (Household and Commercial), and geography (South America, North America, APAC, Europe, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth by the beans segment will be significant during the forecast period. Beans are commonly used in salads, food ingredients, and snacks, and they are also available as canned products with various dressings, making them ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook options. Crops like fava beans and lima beans can withstand harsh climates, making them popular choices among farmers. The availability of different dressing variants caters to diverse consumer tastes and preferences. As the working population grows globally, the demand for convenient and healthy food options is increasing, leading to a higher demand for beans during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increasing demand for a healthy diet is the major factor notably driving the market growth. Over the last three years, the global population has witnessed a significant increase in health problems such as gastrointestinal disease, diabetes, and obesity, leading to heightened health awareness and the promotion of healthy eating habits. As a result, the demand for legumes is rising as they are known to prevent and reduce the occurrence of various health issues. The growing number of individuals dealing with obesity, overweight, and diabetes has created a strong demand for protein-based fat substitutes. Consumers are increasingly recognizing the health problems associated with diabetes and obesity, including cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, cholesterol issues, anxiety, and depression. The concern for preventing early-onset diabetes and cardiovascular diseases among overweight and obese individuals, especially children, has led parents to encourage the consumption of low-calorie and low-fat foods such as legumes. The increasing efforts to lose weight and avoid medical complications are expected to drive the growth of the global legumes market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

High consumption of legume-based snacking items is the primary trend influencing market growth. Legumes like chickpeas, peas, and beans are widely favored by consumers for preparing healthy snacks. For instance, chickpeas are easily and conveniently prepared at home with added spices and marketed as ready-to-eat products. In Turkey, chickpeas are seasoned with salt and cloves, then roasted, and sometimes coated with a snack food called reverb. In South Asia, particularly in India, roasted corn and chickpeas are sold as snacks, freshly roasted in traditional small pots and garnished with cilantro and lemon. Similarly, pea-based snacking products from various vendors such as Taking the Pea, Yushoi, Hodmedod's, and Off the Eaten Path have gained popularity, offering pea-based snacks in various flavors like cheese and onion, sweet chili and lemon, and garlic and chive. The snacking category is witnessing new product developments that include the use of different legumes, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The presence of various substitutes is a major challenge hindering market growth. Legumes are indeed rich in energy, protein, saturated fats, iron, and potassium. However, there are other food sources available in the market that offer even more nutritional benefits and are widely consumed worldwide. Some of the substitutes with high consumption rates include beef, chicken, eggs, pork, and veal. The consumption of these substitutes has been steadily increasing over the past three years and is expected to continue rising during the forecast period. The global meat market is experiencing rapid growth as meat products naturally contain higher levels of protein, energy, iron, potassium, and zinc. The superior nutritional profile of meat products is driving consumers to prefer them over legumes and other plant-based options. Consequently, the increasing consumption of meat products poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global legumes market in the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region South America, North America, APAC, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

South America is estimated to account for 42% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In South America , the legumes market plays a significant role in the region's agricultural economy. Countries like Brazil , Argentina , and Peru are prominent producers and exporters of legumes globally. The region's favourable climate and ample arable land contribute to the thriving legume market. Soybeans, lentils, and beans are staple foods in many South American countries, and their consumption is on the rise due to their affordability and nutritional value. Increased health consciousness among consumers also boosts the demand for legumes as a healthy and sustainable source of protein. Moreover, the growing global demand for plant-based food products presents promising opportunities for the legumes market in South America during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE !

What are the key data covered in this Legumes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the legumes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the legumes market size and their contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the legumes market across South America, North America , APAC, Europe , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of legumes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The vegetable seeds market share in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 134.09 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. This report extensively covers Mexico vegetable seeds market segmentation by seed type (open pollinated varieties and hybrid) and crop type (onion, hot pepper, tomato, cucumber, and others). The increasing investments in agriculture research is notably driving the vegetable seeds market growth in Mexico, although factors such as declining availability of arable land may impede the market growth.

The Caraway Seeds Market size is projected to increase by USD 785.09 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% between 2022 and 2027. report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others), type (powder and whole seed), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing awareness about the health benefits of caraway seeds is driving the growth of the global caraway seeds market.

Legumes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,542.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.85 Regional analysis South America, North America, APAC, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution South America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Brazil, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adani Group, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., B and G Foods Inc., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., BroadGrain Commodities Inc., Bush Brothers and Co., Co operative Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Dunnes Stores, Eden Foods Inc., Faribault Foods Inc., Fujian Chenggong Fruits and Vegetables Food Co. Ltd., Galdisa S.A. de C.V, General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Teasdale Foods Inc., Mitsubishi Corp, and Nomad Foods Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global legumes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global legumes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Beans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Beans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Beans - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Beans - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Peas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Peas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Peas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Peas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Peas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adani Group

Exhibit 115: Adani Group - Overview



Exhibit 116: Adani Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Adani Group - Key offerings

12.4 AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Exhibit 118: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 121: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.6 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 125: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Bean Growers Australia Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Bean Growers Australia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bean Growers Australia Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Bean Growers Australia Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 BroadGrain Commodities Inc.

Exhibit 131: BroadGrain Commodities Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: BroadGrain Commodities Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: BroadGrain Commodities Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 134: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Dunnes Stores

Exhibit 139: Dunnes Stores - Overview



Exhibit 140: Dunnes Stores - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Dunnes Stores - Key offerings

12.11 Eden Foods Inc.

Exhibit 142: Eden Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Eden Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Eden Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Faribault Foods Inc.

Exhibit 145: Faribault Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Faribault Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Faribault Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Galdisa S.A. de C.V

Exhibit 148: Galdisa S.A. de C.V - Overview



Exhibit 149: Galdisa S.A. de C.V - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Galdisa S.A. de C.V - Key offerings

12.14 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 151: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 152: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 153: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 154: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 155: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.15 Goya Foods Inc.

Exhibit 156: Goya Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Goya Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Goya Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Mitsubishi Corp

Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Corp - Overview



Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Corp - Key news



Exhibit 162: Mitsubishi Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Mitsubishi Corp - Segment focus

12.17 Nomad Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio