Legwork Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Alex Cuevas

"We are elated to welcome Alex," said Jeff Weber, co-founder and co-CEO of Legwork. "He's a high-energy trailblazer in data-driven, go-to-market leadership. I'm confident that his proven track record of building and managing teams across multiple departments will help take Legwork to our next level of growth."

According to the American Dental Association, the average debt for dental students graduating in 2018 was just over $285,000. Many dentists feel this strain, yet aren't trained on the business aspects of running a successful practice. Challenges such as managing no-shows and cancellations, communicating effectively during COVID-19, attracting new patients and keeping current patients happy and coming back can put undue stress on a dental practice. Legwork solutions are designed to help dentists improve their patients' experience every step of the way on the patient oral health care journey. Legwork continues to bring innovations to help dentists, such as the new Treatment Opportunities feature that enables dentists to view a complete list of unscheduled treatment at their practice, see a total dollar amount, and isolate by types for easy follow-up communication.

About Legwork

Founded in 2012, Legwork is a business dedicated to creating innovative software solutions for the dental industry. Legwork provides a full suite of cloud-based patient engagement apps designed to enhance dental office efficiency and elevate the patient experience to foster practice growth. Patient Relationship Management (PRM) software seamlessly integrates with dental practice management software, working alongside practices and patients throughout the entire customer journey. The Legwork team is dedicated to delivering happiness to customers, from industry-leading technology to world-class support and training. Learn more about Legwork at https://www.legwork.com/ .

