Lehigh County Court denies class action in ethylene oxide case

Company welcomes court decision and defense verdict

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun US Device Manufacturing LLC shares that the Court of Common Pleas of Lehigh County ruled against certification of a class action in a recent lawsuit concerning the company's use of ethylene oxide (EtO) to sterilize medical devices at its Allentown, PA, facility.

The case, Mourad Abdelaziz v. B. Braun US Device Manufacturing LLC, was brought by a local resident who claimed B. Braun's use of EtO increased his potential health risks and sought a class action for medical monitoring of the surrounding community. B. Braun opposed these claims. After reviewing extensive testimony and evidence, the Court of Common Pleas of Lehigh County denied the plaintiff's request for a class action. In its detailed 49-page decision, the Court held that the claims did not satisfy nearly all of the requirements of a class action. Among other reasons, the Court found several of the plaintiff's expert witnesses to be unreliable.

This decision follows a Philadelphia jury finding B. Braun not negligent and not liable on all counts in another EtO case in December 2024. B. Braun subsequently resolved the majority of cases against it.

B. Braun welcomes the Lehigh County court decision and the defense verdict and will continue to defend against any of these cases.

About B. Braun

B. Braun US Device Manufacturing LLC is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S. B. Braun is a leading medical technology company. With more than 64,000 employees globally, the family-owned Group of Companies is a true partner, developing integrated solutions and setting standards to drive advancements in health care.

For more information, visit www.bbraunusa.com.

SOURCE B. Braun