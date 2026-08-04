Lehigh University Announces Expanded Partnership with AllCampus to Grow Online Learning Opportunities

The partnership expands to offer AI and game-based online learning programs for working professionals

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCampus, a leading higher education strategic partner helping universities and employers solve academic program and workforce challenges, today announced an expanded partnership with Lehigh University's College of Education to support new online learning opportunities for working professionals.

Through the partnership, AllCampus provides support for Lehigh's online programs to expand access to high-quality education, introducing two new tracks within its online Master of Science in Instructional Technology program: Artificial Intelligence & Learning Analytics and Game-Based Learning. Both tracks are also available as standalone certificates.

These programs help educators, learning and development professionals, and those looking for a career change build deeper expertise while creating a portfolio that showcases their instructional technology skills to future employers.

Lehigh expanded its partnership with AllCampus following the success of their existing collaboration. Through that partnership, AllCampus supported Lehigh's online programs and helped expand access to high-quality education for motivated, career-oriented learners.

"AllCampus is proud to continue our partnership with Lehigh and to support their efforts of expanding access to high-quality education for professionals looking to broaden their skill set," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "Lehigh's decision to expand our partnership reflects a relationship grounded in collaboration and a shared focus on helping learners advance without putting their careers on hold."

The Artificial Intelligence & Learning Analytics track helps students explore how AI and analytics can be used to design and improve learning experiences within their organizations. Learners develop skills to critically assess AI tools and apply analytics to instructional challenges without needing a computer science background.

The Game-Based Learning track focuses on how well-designed games can serve as powerful learning tools. Students explore motivational mechanics, simulation and gamification while learning to create engaging, research-backed educational experiences.

Coursework across the program is designed around hands-on projects and real-world applications, allowing students to graduate with a portfolio they can use in their current roles or share with future employers. Learners study alongside peers from education, healthcare, business, corporate and nonprofit training backgrounds, creating opportunities to build diverse networks and gain skills that apply across industries.

Students also receive one-on-one faculty mentorship throughout the program and learn from professors who are active researchers in the field. Learners may also have opportunities to contribute to faculty research projects, co-author work and present at conferences.

"Our decision to expand our partnership with AllCampus reflects the positive impact the collaboration has had on our students and programs. I recently met with a newly admitted student who spoke enthusiastically about her recruitment experience," said Craig Hochbein, Program Director - M.Ed. in Educational Leadership at Lehigh University. "She was particularly impressed by how effectively the AllCampus enrollment team represented our program, providing a clear picture of our faculty, curriculum and the unique balance between academic scholarship and professional leadership. We are grateful for AllCampus's partnership and their commitment to helping prospective students find the right path to advance their careers and educational goals."

These programs are fully online, with live virtual sessions held in the evenings to accommodate working professionals. No GRE or GMAT scores are required to apply, helping make the program more accessible for learners balancing education with work and personal commitments.

For more information on AllCampus, its services and its university and employer partners, please visit: allcampus.com.

Learn more about Lehigh University's College of Education here.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education strategic partner that helps universities deliver more for less, with confidence and at scale. AllCampus integrates AI, automation and analytics with transparent collaboration to help universities and employers build lasting partnerships that deliver high-value education to working professionals worldwide. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

Contact:

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About Lehigh University

Lehigh University cultivates knowledge through collaborative research, faculty mentorship and a supportive community. With a focus on real-world impact, Lehigh empowers pragmatic problem solvers and prepares students to become leaders who create meaningful change in their communities and the world.

Lehigh University's College of Education is home to top-ranked academic programs and prepares students for leadership roles in evidence-based, cross-disciplinary inquiry that shapes educational practices on the national and international level. It also prepares individuals for a variety of positions in school systems, business, healthcare, private practice, international development and community-based organizations.

For more information on Lehigh University, visit https://www2.lehigh.edu/.

SOURCE AllCampus