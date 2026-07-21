AllCampus Partners with Washington University School of Law to Expand Access to Online Graduate Programs

The partnership will support enrollment growth and broaden access to flexible, career-focused online legal education for professionals nationwide.

CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCampus, a leading higher education strategic partner helping top universities and employers solve their biggest academic program and workplace benefit challenges, today announced a new partnership with Washington University School of Law (WashU Law) to support and expand enrollment for the school's portfolio of online graduate law programs.

Expanding Access to Flexible Legal Education

Through the partnership, WashU Law will continue to deliver flexible, career-focused online legal education designed for a broad range of learners. Programs are tailored for working professionals, internationally trained attorneys, JD holders seeking specialization and non-lawyer professionals interested in developing legal and tax expertise.

WashU Law's online graduate law offerings include:

Master of Legal Studies (MLS) — A flexible program designed to help professionals build practical legal expertise and confidently navigate complex legal and regulatory environments without becoming practicing attorneys. Students may pursue a general track or select from concentrations including: AI in the Law, the first of its kind Business Law Conflict Resolution Employment Law Litigation Regulatory Compliance

— A flexible program designed to help professionals build practical legal expertise and confidently navigate complex legal and regulatory environments without becoming practicing attorneys. Students may pursue a general track or select from concentrations including: Master of Legal Studies in Taxation (MLS in Taxation) — A specialized program designed for professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of tax law, compliance and evolving regulations without pursuing a JD.

— A specialized program designed for professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of tax law, compliance and evolving regulations without pursuing a JD. Master of Laws in U.S. Law (LLM in U.S. Law) — An online LLM program tailored for internationally trained attorneys and U.S. lawyers seeking advanced legal expertise and foundational knowledge in U.S. law. Students may also pursue optional concentrations including AI in the Law, Business Law, Employment Law and Regulatory Compliance.

— An online LLM program tailored for internationally trained attorneys and U.S. lawyers seeking advanced legal expertise and foundational knowledge in U.S. law. Students may also pursue optional concentrations including AI in the Law, Business Law, Employment Law and Regulatory Compliance. Master of Laws in Taxation (LLM in Taxation) — An advanced taxation-focused program designed for JD holders and practicing attorneys seeking sophisticated technical and analytical tax law expertise.

Supporting Workforce-Relevant Learning

"For more than 150 years, WashU Law has set the standard for academic excellence and innovation in legal education," said Joe Diamond, CEO at AllCampus. "We're proud to partner with one of the top law schools in the country that is also committed to expanding access to high quality, flexible online programs that meet the evolving needs of today's learners and employers."

WashU Law's online programs combine academic rigor with flexibility, allowing students to complete coursework on their own schedules while learning from distinguished scholars and industry professionals. Students also participate in live weekly sessions that foster meaningful engagement with faculty and peers.

A Shared Commitment to Student Success

"WashU Law is committed to preparing professionals to lead in increasingly complex legal and regulatory environments," said Stefanie Lindquist, Nickerson Dean at Washington University School of Law. "Through our partnership with AllCampus, we look forward to reaching more learners who are seeking innovative online legal education grounded in academic excellence and real-world application."

To learn more about WashU Law's online graduate law programs, visit:

Online MLS: https://online.law.washu.edu/master-of-legal-studies/

Online MLS in Taxation: https://online.law.washu.edu/master-of-legal-studies-in-taxation/

Online LLM: https://online.law.washu.edu/master-of-laws/

Online LLM in Taxation: https://online.law.washu.edu/master-of-laws-in-taxation/

For more information on AllCampus, its services and its university and employer partners, please visit: allcampus.com.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education strategic partner that helps universities deliver more for less, with confidence and at scale. AllCampus integrates AI, automation and analytics with transparent collaboration to help universities and employers build lasting partnerships that deliver high-value education to working professionals worldwide. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com.

About Washington University School of Law

WashU Law drives legal excellence. For more than 150 years, our law school has provided outstanding legal education in an environment where intellectual curiosity and creative problem-solving transforms business outcomes and legal practice. Our mission is to equip students with knowledge and skills to ethically and effectively use their legal expertise to advance their careers and positively impact the world in a dynamic and globally interconnected environment.

We strive to foster a vibrant intellectual culture characterized by rigorous exchange of views and the production and dissemination of influential research. Our law school cultivates a collaborative and supportive community of students, faculty, staff and alumni that values connection to, and service in, broader civic and professional communities.

WashU Law has proven that excellence is the standard. We regularly receive top-50 and top-20 rankings, as well as specialized rankings in international law, tax law and our ability to provide a best-value education.

Contact:

Walker Sands for AllCampus

[email protected]

SOURCE AllCampus