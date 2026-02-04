AllCampus and Texas Wesleyan University Launch Doctoral Programs in Nursing and Education to Advance Career-Focused Learning

The online Doctor of Nursing Practice and Doctor of Education programs extend Texas Wesleyan's legacy of personal, practical education for working professionals.

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCampus , a leading higher education strategic partner helping with top universities and employers to solve their biggest academic program and workplace benefit challenges, today announced its partnership with Texas Wesleyan University to launch the AllCampus's first doctoral-level online programs — the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and the Doctor of Education (Ed.D.). These offerings expand Texas Wesleyan's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality graduate education for professionals eager to advance their impact in healthcare and education.

Developed by practicing nurse practitioners, Texas Wesleyan's online nursing practice programs are grounded in real-world experience and designed to prepare nurses for the evolving challenges of today's healthcare landscape.

The new Doctor of Nursing Practice – Family Nurse Practitioner (DNP-FNP) allows students to earn both FNP certification and a doctorate in one program, combining advanced clinical skills, leadership training, and the credentials to shape healthcare policy and lead system-wide change. This offering sits alongside Texas Wesleyan's Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) program, which trains nurses to become primary care providers with clinical expertise in diagnosis, prescription, and patient management, as well as the Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate program, a focused pathway that enables nurses with an existing master's or doctorate to gain FNP credentials through specialized coursework and clinical hours.

"We're proud to provide future nurse leaders with the tools to influence not only patient outcomes but outcomes of the healthcare systems they work within," said Denise De La Rosa, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, Director of Graduate Programs in Advanced Nursing Practice, Associate Professor of Advanced Nursing Practice. "In some Texas counties, the nearest medical provider is 200 miles away. We have a critical shortage of primary care providers in rural areas, and nurse practitioners are perfectly positioned to fill that gap. We educate our students to serve the populations that need nurse practitioners the most."

The Post-Master's DNP further elevates MSN-level knowledge to doctoral expertise, preparing APRNs to influence policy, improve quality, and advance evidence-based practice. Together, these programs expand Texas Wesleyan's graduate nursing portfolio and complement the university's Ed.D. program by offering multiple pathways for practitioners to deepen their expertise and leadership impact.

"Our goal is to support programs that not only elevate clinical skills, but also empower nurses to lead change across the healthcare system," said Joe Diamond, CEO at AllCampus. "Texas Wesleyan's approach of combining nurse coaching, business education, and hands-on training perfectly aligns with the type of innovative programs AllCampus seeks to help."

Students also benefit from Texas Wesleyan's distinctive features, including:

Nurse Coaching Integration — the only nursing school with embedded nurse coaching into its FNP and DNP programs, preparing graduates for Nurse Coach board certification.

Leadership and Business Skills Training — faculty guide students in healthcare finance, practice management, and entrepreneurship.

Holistic Care Focus — integrating social, emotional, and environmental wellness into patient care.

The online Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program at Texas Wesleyan is designed for working educators who aspire to lead innovation in K–12 and organizational leadership settings.

The program's 48-credit curriculum is housed fully online and asynchronous, offering a predictable weekly structure that supports balance for full-time professionals. Students begin their dissertation process in the first semester, guided by dedicated faculty mentors who ensure steady progress toward completion. Concentrations include Curriculum & Instruction and Educational Leadership.

More information about the programs is available on the Texas Wesleyan Nursing and Doctor of Education websites.

About Texas Wesleyan University

Founded more than 135 years ago, Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Texas, combines a small-campus environment with a strong reputation for academic excellence. Rooted in its Methodist heritage, the university offers transformative learning experiences that help a diverse student body reach its full potential.

With intentionally small class sizes, students receive personal attention from faculty dedicated to their success. Through a liberal arts foundation, Texas Wesleyan fosters critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving that prepare graduates to lead meaningful lives and strengthen their communities. For more information, visit txwes.edu .

