Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms® is Rallying Its Communities to Win Milk Money for Local High School Athletic Departments

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-farmer owned Lehigh Valley Dairy today announced the launch of its first-ever FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion that will award up to $10,000 to high school athletic departments in Philadelphia and Scranton, Pa., Baltimore, Md. and Washington, D.C.

With the pandemic further tightening school athletic budgets across the country, FUEL THEIR DRIVE will give Lehigh Valley Dairy shoppers a chance to help local high schools win a portion of $1MM that will be awarded to high school athletic programs nationwide while also supporting their hometown athletes.

Lehigh Valley Dairy will award 18 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to high schools in the communities it serves, including Philadelphia, Scranton, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Dollars can be used to update a sports field, revamp the school gym, purchase much-needed athletic equipment, or whatever the athletic department's greatest need is. The best part? All shoppers have to do is buy Lehigh Valley milk, available locally at Target, Giant and other retailers near you. Community members and high schoolers can also engage in local-market social media challenges for a chance to win additional dollars.

"Community is at the core of who we are and supporting those communities is deep-rooted in our bones," said Bill Hogan, general manager, Lehigh Valley Dairy. "Our commitment to communities goes beyond producing wholesome dairy products for families to enjoy. At Lehigh Valley Dairy, we believe it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand where we can. We hope this promotion will help fuel success for our area high schools."

FUEL THEIR DRIVE is grounded in the idea that milk can power school athletes like no other beverage – with high quality protein for strong muscles, fluids to rehydrate; and the nutrients athletes need such as calcium, Vitamin D and phosphorus.

Winning the Milk Money is Easy!

Lehigh Valley Dairy shoppers can win up to $10,000 for their schools starting August 30 through October 15. It's easy to participate.

Buy Lehigh Valley Dairy milk

Snap a photo of your receipt

Upload at https://fueltheirdrive.com/lehigh

Vote for your high school

Schools with the most votes will win $10K and some winners will be chosen at random for $2K so shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often. Visit the store locator at https://fueltheirdrive.com/lehigh.

Community members and high schoolers have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their school by:

SHOWING and SHARING their school pride on social media by participating in a school spirit challenge. Post pics or videos on Instagram however you show school spirit, such as toasting an athletic team with a glass of milk, wearing a school uniform or jersey, painting school colors on your face or more. Tag @lehighvalleydairy with hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.

Learn more about the FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion at https://fueltheirdrive.com/lehigh and find full rules HERE.

About Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms®

Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms is a leading dairy brand in Pennsylvania and throughout the Northeast and has been delighting families with wholesome and delicious dairy products since 1934. With manufacturing facilities in Lansdale and Schuylkill Haven, Pa., Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms produces fluid milk, buttermilk, cream, seasonal eggnog and other beverages. In May 2020, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms became a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative that is owned by more than 12,500 family farmers. 100% of profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more information, visit lehighvalleydairy.com.

