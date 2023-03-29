Lehigh Valley Health Network Selects IllumiCare's Smart Ribbon Technology to Improve Patient Care and Reduce Wasteful Spending

EMR-agnostic platform features multiple methods to achieve improved results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving care is always the topmost priority for any health care organization—particularly Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), ranked first in its region for quality of care. Additionally, in today's world of reduced reimbursement from payers and increasing costs, having advanced data analytics to support cost optimization is critical. Greater focus is being put on technologies that can reduce costs while maintaining quality of care. That's what led LVHN to research the marketplace and ultimately choose IllumiCare's Smart Ribbon platform of solutions.

"IllumiCare is unique because they've built multiple inpatient and ambulatory solutions into an EMR-agnostic platform that will allow us to deploy the technology quickly and more widely across our health network," said Maulik Purohit, MD, Chief Health Information Officer, LVHN.

"IllumiCare draws on the concepts of sophisticated analytics, automation and decision support to allow real-time, point-of-care insight that allows our physicians and providers to make better decisions," said Dr. Purohit. "It's similar to having a GPS while caring for patients. Our physicians and providers are experts in their clinical care, but advanced decision support provides additional guidance. They also aggregate other vendor technologies into their platform and are willing to address our evolving needs by jointly developing new solutions much faster than a major EMR is capable of doing. Epic is our foundational EMR, and IllumiCare adds needed solutions to it and through it."

Key solutions being readied for deployment include those that drive better length of stay to get patients home faster, cost improvement (cost avoidance), increase patient recruitment for clinical trials to give additional options for patients, and boost closure rates for care gaps and risk capture. IllumiCare's stewardship solution displays real-time costs, offers clinically viable alternatives and reveals clinical variation all inside of the Epic order workflow and through a patented nudge technology that is proven to change provider behaviors.

"It's advantageous to partner with health system clients to optimize our existing solutions and create new ones because we realize that if it's valuable to one health system it's very likely valuable to others as well," said Mukul Mehra, M.D., CMO, IllumiCare. "It's like having an innovation think tank that benefits both parties. We never declared ourselves a platform, but are honored when our partners bestow that claim upon us."

About LVHN

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), located in Allentown, Pa., includes 13 hospital campuses, 28 health centers; numerous primary and specialty care physician practices, and 20 ExpressCARE locations. Additional information available at LVHN.org or on Facebook, Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About IllumiCare

IllumiCare was founded in Birmingham, Ala., and has helped align behavior at 350+ healthcare facilities through its foundational nudge technology. With deep experience in the clinical, financial, and technical aspects of hospital operations, IllumiCare created the Smart Ribbon, which combines actionable clinical and financial intelligence in a transcendent platform. Learn more at www.illumicare.com .

