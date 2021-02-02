Lehigh Valley Kitchen and Bath Remodel Company Partners with Chameleon Power, a Leader in Photographic Visualization Technology

The technology provides an accurate visual of the homeowners newly designed kitchen or bath. The company will add this new capability to their websites and in-home kitchen consultation & estimate services. The true-to-life rendering is based on the homeowner's room layout, chosen materials, colors and styles. The announcement was made by Andrea Daube, Digital Marketing Manager, Kitchen Magic, and the Elements Bath Division. " Kitchen Magic is always looking for ways to enhance the quality of our products, our services, and our customer experience," states Daube. "Kitchen Magic plans to launch the design tool in March 2021 across all platforms, " adds Daube.

Design staff and their customers will configure and experience their design choices in a life-like digital environment. The customer's finished results will be customized to their layout, then complimented with Kitchen Magic product styles and colors. The application includes an asset management storage library, for an accurate kitchen or bath assimilation. The remodeler will incorporate its vast custom-line of door colors and styles, in addition to their full product offering of quartz, granite, laminate and solid surface countertop designs, flooring, hardware and storage accessories.

"This technology provides the ability for the company's clients to visualize their kitchen or bath remodel far earlier in the design process," states Dean Alexson, General Sales Manager, Kitchen Magic. "The customer will be presented with a precise, customized room design," adds Alexson.

About Chameleon Power

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Chameleon Power's visualizers are used by category-leading companies in building, remodeling, construction, cosmetics, and home décor adopted in all industries where visualization is critical to the purchase decision.

About Kitchen Magic

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, and RI. Additionally, Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as a top performer in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

Press Contact:

Linda Fennessy

Public Relations & Print Manager

[email protected]

©610.217.0964

SOURCE Kitchen Magic, Inc.

Related Links

kitchenmagic.com

