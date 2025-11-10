Lehigh Valley Transforms into a Holiday Wonderland with Beloved Traditions and Enchanting Experiences for 2025

From Christmas City, USA to dazzling light displays and authentic European-inspired markets, the holiday fun begins November 14 as Lehigh Valley invites visitors to create unforgettable memories

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, invites travelers to experience one of the nation's most enchanting holiday destinations, where centuries-old traditions meet joyful, modern celebrations. From Bethlehem—affectionately known as Christmas City, USA— and its timeless charm, to the bustling downtown Easton Winter Village, Coca Cola Park's Illumination, and the spectacular mile-long light display at Allentown's Lights in the Parkway, Lehigh Valley delivers holiday experiences that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the country. Just 90 minutes from New York City and 60 minutes from Philadelphia, this accessible destination offers the perfect backdrop for romantic weekend getaways, family adventures and memory-making moments that last long after the season ends.

"While many destinations try to replicate Lehigh Valley's festive charm, our traditions are rooted in more than 250 years of Moravian and Pennsylvania Dutch heritage creating authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences for visitors," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "We're not just inviting travelers to see the holidays; we're peeling back the curtain and offering them the experience of true holiday magic. In a world where genuine experiences are increasingly rare, Lehigh Valley offers something money can't buy: genuine holiday spirit."

Festive Favorites Return for 2025

Plan Your Perfect Holiday Escape

With countless experiences waiting to be discovered, Lehigh Valley offers the ideal setting for a joyful escape. Stay a little longer to explore its walkable downtowns, acclaimed restaurants, unique local shops, and cozy stays that bring the magic of the season to life. Plan your festive getaway now at DiscoverLehighValley.com.

About Discover Lehigh Valley:

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites, including Moravian Church Settlements - Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark District. Many of America's favorite brands, such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks, and Olympus, originate from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley