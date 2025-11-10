Lehigh Valley Transforms into a Holiday Wonderland with Beloved Traditions and Enchanting Experiences for 2025

News provided byDiscover Lehigh Valley
Nov 10, 2025, 11:30 ET
From Christmas City, USA to dazzling light displays and authentic European-inspired markets, the holiday fun begins November 14 as Lehigh Valley invites visitors to create unforgettable memories
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, invites travelers to experience one of the nation's most enchanting holiday destinations, where centuries-old traditions meet joyful, modern celebrations. From Bethlehem—affectionately known as Christmas City, USA— and its timeless charm, to the bustling downtown Easton Winter Village, Coca Cola Park's Illumination, and the spectacular mile-long light display at Allentown's Lights in the Parkway, Lehigh Valley delivers holiday experiences that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the country. Just 90 minutes from New York City and 60 minutes from Philadelphia, this accessible destination offers the perfect backdrop for romantic weekend getaways, family adventures and memory-making moments that last long after the season ends.
"While many destinations try to replicate Lehigh Valley's festive charm, our traditions are rooted in more than 250 years of Moravian and Pennsylvania Dutch heritage creating authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences for visitors," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "We're not just inviting travelers to see the holidays; we're peeling back the curtain and offering them the experience of true holiday magic. In a world where genuine experiences are increasingly rare, Lehigh Valley offers something money can't buy: genuine holiday spirit."
Festive Favorites Return for 2025
- Illumination at Coca-Cola Park – Returning for its second year, the home of the Triple-A baseball team, the IronPigs, transforms into an immersive light experience. Visitors can stroll through glowing trails and animated scenes on the field before warming up with hot cocoa in an enclosed igloo.
- Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem – This world-renowned German Christmas market invites guests to shop artisan crafts, savor European treats, enjoy live entertainment, and witness glassblowing demonstrations at SteelStacks on the former site of Bethlehem Steel.
- Miracle on 34th Street – The holiday classic comes to life on stage at Wind Creek® Event Center, December 10–14. Featuring members of the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and combination tickets with Christkindlmarkt, this heartwarming musical is the perfect addition to a festive weekend getaway.
- Merry and Bright Holiday Package – New for 2025, celebrate the season with a dual-access ticket to two of Lehigh Valley's brightest attractions — Christkindlmarkt and Illumination. Each package also includes a complimentary hot cocoa and a movie pass for SteelStacks, making it the perfect way to experience the region's holiday magic.
- Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides – Scenic rides through Historic Bethlehem, Center Valley, or Easton let guests cozy up under blankets while taking in the region's old-world charm.
- Historic Bethlehem Christmas City Stroll – Guided tours through Moravian Church Settlements-Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, combine history with boutique shopping and dining along timeless Main Street.
- Lights in the Parkway – Allentown's long-running drive-through display glows with animated tunnels, twinkling trees, and themed scenes. Don't miss "Move it Mondays," when visitors can walk, run, or bike through the decorated paths.
- Lehigh Valley Zoo Winter Light Spectacular – Now celebrating 11 years, this beloved event fills the zoo with more than 1.2 million bulbs. Visitors can enjoy nightly princess performances, warm treats, and the rare thrill of exploring the zoo after dark.
- Easton Winter Village – Beneath the warm glow of the Peace Candle, visitors can ice skate at Centre Square, browse vendor huts, and taste seasonal bites from local makers.
- PEEPSFEST® at SteelStacks™ – A lively New Year's celebration for the whole family, featuring live music, a Fun Run, and the beloved Chick Drop at this one-of-a-kind event.
Plan Your Perfect Holiday Escape
With countless experiences waiting to be discovered, Lehigh Valley offers the ideal setting for a joyful escape. Stay a little longer to explore its walkable downtowns, acclaimed restaurants, unique local shops, and cozy stays that bring the magic of the season to life. Plan your festive getaway now at DiscoverLehighValley.com.
About Discover Lehigh Valley:
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites, including Moravian Church Settlements - Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark District. Many of America's favorite brands, such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks, and Olympus, originate from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
